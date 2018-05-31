Coronavirus: volunteers come together to support neighbours in isolation

One of the directors of the charity 'Waterwish', Patrick Payne (left) is putting together the isolation support service. Picture: Patrick Payne Archant

A charity director has made a call to arms for volunteers to help out the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Views of Fakenham town centre taken from the top of the Parish Church. Picture: Ian Burt Views of Fakenham town centre taken from the top of the Parish Church. Picture: Ian Burt

Patrick Payne, 28, from Fakenham issued the rallying cry on the community noticeboard on Facebook, asking for anyone to help those who might be isolated.

One of the Waterwish directors, Mr Payne believes this will bring people together.

He said: 'People are reassured and happy that such a scheme is going forward. Community always prevails, over anything!'

The scheme, which will be run and managed by Mr Payne, will see volunteers help those who are having to self isolate. They are planning to run food and supplies across the town.

The poster created by the group to advertise Fakenham's coronavirus support service. Picture: Lana Marie. The poster created by the group to advertise Fakenham's coronavirus support service. Picture: Lana Marie.

Pharmacies will take charge of delivering medicines in the town.

'It was an idea I had been thinking about for a week or so after seeing how this current issue was going,' he said.

'While self-isolation is the current advice, it's much harder to do this in real life for a variety of reasons.'

The group currently has 13 volunteers, and is currently creating an outreach service. It is putting up posters around the town for people to contact the service and get help.

A telephone number has also been set up to reach out to those not on social media.

The 28-year-old was astounded by the reaction to his appeal. He said: 'I'm amazed at the compassion within our community. I am so proud of the community we have and am optimistic about the future.

'Without compassion and kindness, a community becomes just a group of people. We are so lucky to have one of the best communities going and I have every confidence that will be the case for many many years to come.'

Mr Payne has urged anyone in the area to speak or drop a note to neighbours who may not be on Facebook and might not see this service. The service is for anybody who may need to use it.

People can either post directly on the page, private message the notice board, or contact them on 07746178536.