Hopes CCTV will help combat problems in park

Published: 6:00 AM March 27, 2021

Fakenham town council is hoping to install CCTV at millennium park on Queens Road - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A town council is hoping to put an end to anti-social behaviour in one of their parks.

Fakenham town council is hoping to install CCTV at Millennium Park on Queens Road after years of regular damage to its equipment.

The council say there have been destroyed benches, litter bins set alight, damage to the skate park and general vandalism has taken place.

Fakenham Mayor, Gilly Foortse - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Gilly Foortse, Fakenham's mayor, said: “We hope that the camera will put an end to petty vandalism.

"This costs our taxpayers dearly when we have to constantly replace or repair equipment.

"A large and inexplicable issue is the setting fire to bins and benches. The installation of the camera should prevent this senseless destruction of public property."

A vandalised bench at the park. - Credit: Linda Jennings

Next to the park is Summerhill Veterinary Centre who have seen evidence of anti-social behaviour.

A member of staff, who did not wish to be named, said they used to walk their dog in the park before it was banned. When they did they would see ‘piles of burned school books, cans, broken glass, and rubbish.’

"There is broken glass, burned school books, terrible language and the smell of cannabis," they said.

Next to the park is Summerhill Veterinary Centre on Queen's Road. - Credit: Google Maps

“You pay your council tax and they can go on there and wreck it.”

Richard Dawson, beat manager for Fakenham, said the issue has been going on since he started, 11 years ago.

Beat Manager at Fakenham, Richard Dawson - Credit: SAM WRIGHT

He believes it would not eradicate the issue, but help combat it.

“It’s more of a deterrent,” he said.

"I don’t think we will ever extinguish the problem, but the CCTV is another instrument to help deal with things like this and makes people think twice about where they are going and what they are doing.

“Also, if there is something to investigate, like a big arson then we can use it as evidence to identify people.”

He also hopes it will give the public reassurance when walking through the park at night.