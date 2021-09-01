Fakenham hopes to bring town together with annual assembly

Published: 1:28 PM September 1, 2021

Fakenham will host its annual full annual assembly after covid disrupted attempts earlier this year.

The assembly will take place at the town’s community centre on the evening of October 1. The event will allow the council to address the town and will feature an array of speakers. They will also honour the volunteers from Fakenham medical practice with an award for their efforts during the vaccine program.

The team are being honoured with the Volunteer of the Year Award, presented to them by Gilly Foortse, mayor of Fakenham. They were announced as winners back in June at the smaller assembly.

Fakenham Mayor, Gilly Foortse - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The official event took place earlier in the summer, it was held during the summer lockdown but went ahead to satisfy legal reporting requirements. Now the council wants to hold a separate event in order to invite residents and local businesses along now that restrictions have been eased.

The council has put together an evening, which will have four short presentations followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation will be made by Gilly Foortse, as well as the area’s MP Jerome Mayhew, Giles Orpen-Smellie, the Police and Crime Commissioner and Rob Speck, headteacher of the new Duke of Lancaster school, which will start taking pupils in January 2022.

Jerome Mayhew will be speaking at the annual assembly - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Foortse said: “Fakenham Town Council are delighted to finally be hosting this event and to welcome our guest speakers to our town.

“Personally, I am looking forward to having the opportunity to address our townspeople for the first time since becoming mayor two years ago given that in 2020 the town assembly could not go ahead.”

The panel will then take questions, which must be received in advance so that they can be answered fully on the night.

The Community Centre is still operating under some Covid restrictions, so attendance numbers are capped at 60, so if you wish to come along, please register your place sooner rather than later.

If you have a question for submission or would like to register for a place, please write to Fakenham Town Council, Fakenham Connect, Oak Street, Fakenham, NR21 9DY or email: info@fakenhamtowncouncil.gov.uk