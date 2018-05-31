Search

Advanced search

Bill and Nancy toast diamond wedding in lockdown 60 years after meeting at local pool

PUBLISHED: 08:30 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:57 27 May 2020

Bill and Nancy Hall, from Fakenham on their wedding day. Picture: Ian Hall

Bill and Nancy Hall, from Fakenham on their wedding day. Picture: Ian Hall

Archant

When Bill Hall went for a dip at his local swimming pool, he never expected it would lead to meeting the love of his life.

Bill and Nancy Hall, from Fakenham are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: Ian HallBill and Nancy Hall, from Fakenham are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: Ian Hall

But more than 60 years on from that day, the 80-year-old is celebrating his diamond wedding anniversary with wife Nancy, also 80.

The couple, from Fakenham, met when Mrs Hall moved to Buckinghamshire in Summer 1953 after her dad passed away and her mum wanted to be closer to her daughter.

She took a trip to the local swimming pool, where she and Bill took turns splashing each other by ‘bombing’.

At the start of the next school year, the pair would walk to school together. A few months later Bill asked her to the school’s Christmas dance, and they have not separated since.

Bill and Nancy Hall with children Ian (left) Lucy and Nigel (right). Picture: Ian HallBill and Nancy Hall with children Ian (left) Lucy and Nigel (right). Picture: Ian Hall

Mr Hall believes his success in love has been down to their friendship.

“We were always friends, it has been the base of our relationship,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“We have been through thick and thin, we’ve had our difficult moments, but we have been there to help each other through it.

Bill and Nancy Hall, from Fakenham on their wedding day. Picture: Ian HallBill and Nancy Hall, from Fakenham on their wedding day. Picture: Ian Hall

“It’s all about sticking together.”

Mrs Hall said: “It is about the give and take. Knowing there is always someone there you can rely on, through thick and thin.”

The couple had planned to have a meal at The Pheasant Hotel in Holt with friends and family to celebrate. But, that is currently on hold due to coronavirus.

But they won’t let it spoil their day. Instead, the couple will enjoy an Italian meal at home as well as a slice of home-made lemon meringue pie.

Bill and Nancy Hall, from Fakenham are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: Ian HallBill and Nancy Hall, from Fakenham are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: Ian Hall

The couple moved to Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire after both getting jobs at the county council’s treasury and health departments. They would share walks to work and lunch dates in the canteen every day.

The pair moved to High Wycombe where they brought their first home and had two of their three children there, before moving to Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire for 25 years as Bill had a job in London.

It was when their oldest son, Ian, moved to Norwich for work that they first visited Norfolk. They fell in love with the county and decided to move to Fakenham in 2004.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Triathlete runs marathon in under three hours for first time for charity

Kim Morrison's marathon to raise money for hospital charity. Pictures: Kim Morrison

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

‘Perfect’ baby flamingos leave Norfolk park tickled pink

The Flamingo chick at the Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, held in a hand. Picture: Kat MacPherson

Bill and Nancy toast diamond wedding in lockdown 60 years after meeting at local pool

Bill and Nancy Hall, from Fakenham on their wedding day. Picture: Ian Hall

‘Fantastic result’ as 11 Jack Richards lorries sell at auction for £147,658

A collection of Jack Richards lorries were sold at auction. Picture: Supplied by Cheffins.

Most Read

Triathlete runs marathon in under three hours for first time for charity

Kim Morrison's marathon to raise money for hospital charity. Pictures: Kim Morrison

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

‘Perfect’ baby flamingos leave Norfolk park tickled pink

The Flamingo chick at the Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, held in a hand. Picture: Kat MacPherson

Bill and Nancy toast diamond wedding in lockdown 60 years after meeting at local pool

Bill and Nancy Hall, from Fakenham on their wedding day. Picture: Ian Hall

‘Fantastic result’ as 11 Jack Richards lorries sell at auction for £147,658

A collection of Jack Richards lorries were sold at auction. Picture: Supplied by Cheffins.

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Bill and Nancy toast diamond wedding in lockdown 60 years after meeting at local pool

Bill and Nancy Hall, from Fakenham on their wedding day. Picture: Ian Hall

Much-loved local radio stations rebranded under Hits Radio banner

KLFM's Simon Rowe on stage at Festival Too in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Gressenhall Diary: Farm praying for rain as crops suffer in heat

Trojan looking at the grass. Picture: Norfolk Museums

Secondary schools to only open to quarter of pupils at one time

Guidance has been issued for year 10 and 12 pupils to return to secondary schools from June 15. Picture: PA Images

Lockdown could be eased with ‘social bubbles’ - but what are they?

The introduction of social bubbles would allow barbecues and garden parties with 10 people to take place during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24