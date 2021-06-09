Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Inspiring Edwin, 3, prompts parents to take on charity headshave

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:47 PM June 9, 2021   
Marrie and Simon Dadd from Horningtoft with their son Edwin.

Marrie and Simon Dadd from Horningtoft with their son Edwin. - Credit: Marrie Dadd

When Edwin Dadd was diagnosed with cancer at just three-days-old, all his parents wanted was for him to pull through.

Three years later, and happy Edwin is proving an inspiration to all - and has pushed his parents to undertake a fundraising challenge.

Marrie and Simon Dadd, from Horningtoft, will be shaving their heads at Des Coopers Haircutters in Fakenham on July 24 as they raise as much money as possible for Neuroblastoma UK,  who provide vital research into this form of childhood cancer.

Edwin was born with neuroblastoma, a form of cancer.

Edwin pictured here about around 11 months old.

Edwin pictured here about around 11 months old. - Credit: Marrie Dadd

His diagnosis was first made after a midwife at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital spotted a lump on his back, following his birth there in 2018.

He was whisked off for tests and scans, before being transferred to a children’s oncology ward at Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, the next day. Here, his parents were told about a large tumour on his spine.

At three-days-old, Edwin underwent major surgery in a bid to remove as much of the tumour as possible.

Edwin is one of the youngest people RGK make a wheelchair for. 

Edwin is one of the youngest people RGK make a wheelchair for. - Credit: Marrie Dadd

Unfortunately, the damage to his spinal cord had already been done and Edwin has been paraplegic since birth.

Despite the surgery, the tumour continued to grow, and in July he started the first of four rounds of chemotherapy. By October, the cancer had gone into remission.

Mrs Dadd said they were just so happy that he pulled through.

“At the time we just wanted him to survive,” she said.

“Once you are in the oncology ward losing the leg isn’t significant, surviving the cancer is the most important thing."

Edwin has regular scans and tests to monitor for any signs of relapse. Although the chances of this are very slim, they will always worry.

Despite all these procedures, they say Edwin has become an inspiration.

“He's had an enormous amount of medical practice but has never been fazed by anything at all.

“We have always hoped he would be well and happy and although he has a disability he is an inspiration to everyone that meets him.”

Edwin's example has encouraged the couple to shave their heads.

The idea came from Mrs Dadd who said she wanted to have something physical that shows how passionate they are about raising funds for the charity.

You can donate to their cause here.

