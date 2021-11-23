Crew manager to highlight festive fire safety at open day

The crew at Fakenham fire station are fundraising for two charities with their ‘Race to rescue Father Christmas’ fundraising event, which will see the crew run for 24 hours non-stop as a collective. - Credit: Mark Edge

A market town's fire service is hoping to remind people of the fire risks ahead of the festive season at their fundraising event.

The Fakenham fire service is preparing for an open day alongside their ‘race to rescue Father Christmas’ fundraising on November 27. Mark Edge, the crew manager at the station, says he is looking forward to engaging with their community for the first time in over two years.

The group are undertaking a 24-hour marathon, with crew members taking a 5K lap continuous over a full day in order to raise money for The Firefighters Charity and First Focus. This will culminate in them rescuing Santa so he can switch on the lights.

The crew at Fakenham fire station are fundraising for two charities with their ‘Race to rescue Father Christmas’, they have been sponsored by Drifters in Fakenham. - Credit: Mark Edge

Mr Edge stressed the importance of fire safety, and extra procedures needed at this time of year and said: “People can tend to get distracted, we have more candles in the home, more electrics, light decorations, plus more combustibles like wrapping paper.

“Life is busy and hectic and combining that with alcohol, it could lead to disaster.

“We stress a good bedtime routine and make a fire safety routine. We have visitors in our household so having a fire safety plan, and how to get out of the property quickly is really recommended.

“It's a good time to make sure the fire alarms are fitted, tested and on their best behaviour, they are not only to let you know when the turkey is cooked but to let you know of any dangers in the home.”

The event will see the station’s doors open up to people to have a look around it and its appliances. It will also be the start and finish line for the laps.

There will also be a display by search and rescue dog, Axel.

“It is about the fire station re-engaging with the community after the lockdowns and restrictions, a good chance to see them again, highlight the fire safety for this time of year and raise some money for two great causes," Mr Edge said.

The crew started their fundraising and training at Morrisons in Fakenham on October 30. - Credit: Mark Edge

They have raised close to £7,000 for the two charities, after hosting a charity dinner and auction, plus with their promotional events at supermarkets.

They will be doing one more event in Fakenham Market Place on November 25 before the marathon.

You can donate to them in person, or by going to https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/fundraising/fakenhamracetorescuesanta?fbclid=IwAR3IAl5YRQ2-kOcxC5zRMO15lD2CVfPYTpDGQMscSYKehNmV6P0dsWfY1d0