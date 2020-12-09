Pub recruits chef who worked with Jamie Oliver ahead of re-opening

Video

Published: 11:08 AM December 9, 2020 Updated: 11:21 AM December 9, 2020

A chef who previously worked alongside Jamie Oliver has been recruited by a Norfolk pub to revamp its menu.

Ahead of the re-opening of its restaurant on December 10, The Crown in Fakenham has appointed a new chef, Sebastian Harris, who has created a new locally-sourced menu.

Mr Harris has returned to Fakenham after 16 years of working in London for a number of chefs, including Marco Pierre White and Jamie Oliver.

Alie Hannam, landlady at The Crown, said: “I feel really positive about the new menu. I want people to come and try it.

“People have been stuck indoors and want to come out and I want to offer people good locally sourced food."

The pub which currently runs an Italian restaurant has shifted to a more ‘gastropub’ feel. It has also been redecorated with new lighting and images of Fakenham’s past on the wall.

The pub has adapted to the changing landscape caused by the pandemic, making changes to their opening times, running a sit-down disco, and running a substantial meal promotion to get people back in the pub safely.

