Family thank Cubs' fundraising support for son's muscle disease

Lesley Weston, group Scout leader for Fakenham Wensum hands Andy and Ollie Turner the cheque for £750. - Credit: Lesley Weston

The parents of a boy who is gradually losing his mobility have hailed the "fantastic" support of his Cub group who have helped change his life forever.

The Fakenham Cubs have helped to raise £750 for Ollie Turner who was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in 2020, with a sponsored walk.

The funds were presented to his parents Louise and Andy Turner on March 14 at the Cub's meeting.

Since Ollie was diagnosed, his family, Scout group and other supporters have already raised £16,000 for an all-terrain Trekinetic wheelchair.

Ollie Turner, eight, front, with father, Andy, and the Fakenham and Wensum Scouts, ready for their sponsored walk - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The group arranged a sponsored hike from Cromer to Sheringham back in February, which Ollie took part in on a special beach wheelchair from North Norfolk District Council, raising the money which will help to specially adapt their home.

Mr Turner hailed the support the Cubs have given Ollie throughout his life, adding: “I think for most of his life, Ollie has felt like an outsider but not here.

"The Cub pack have welcomed him with open arms and made him feel like a member of the family.

“It’s hard to put into words how that makes him and us feel.

Ollie Turner, eight, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, with his dad, Andy, and the scout leader for the Fakenham and Wensum Scouts, Lesley Weston, ready for their sponsored walk to raise funds for a Trekinetic all terrain chair for Ollie. A special beach wheelchair from North Norfolk District Council was also on hand. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

“The help, support and kindness that they have shown to all of us will be remembered for many years to come.”

The cheque was presented by Lesley Weston, group Scout leader for Fakenham Wensum, and the Cub members.

She said they were delighted to help make the family's dream a reality: “The group has raised a fantastic sum and I am very proud of them all for helping Ollie's dream of a Trekinetic wheelchair become a reality, as well as raising awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

“Scouting is a family; I would like to think we would do something similar for any of our young people who have a specific need."

DMD is a degenerative, life-limiting genetic condition that causes muscles to waste away.

There is no cure and there are no treatments that can stop this condition from wreaking havoc in bodies like Ollie's, and stealing the ability to run, walk and play.

As well as helping to make Ollie's home wheelchair accessible, proceeds from the fundraiser will be put to DMD research.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/besidemyselfukoliverstrek