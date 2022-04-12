On ya bike! Norfolk cyclist's two wheel trek from Scotland to Fakenham

Justin Wakefield in front of the Angle of the North during his cycle from Scotland to Fakenham. - Credit: Justin Wakefield

One Norfolk man is proving to be a tour de force on two wheels - after cycling from Scotland to Fakenham for charity.

Justin Wakefield completed the 596-mile journey to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Setting off on March 21 and arriving back in the market town 16 days later on April 5.

Mr Wakefield, who had already completed three mammoth efforts on his bike, including biking to Snowdonia in Wales, said this latest journey came from his desire to always go bigger.

“The inspiration came from the three trips last year, I want and need to do better, bigger and be the only one to complete the whole of England on a BMX while helping others via charities from all different backgrounds,” he said.

“Raising awareness and fundraising the entire way throughout all these trips is a super successful way to get the message out there about these illnesses and diseases and what can be done.”

The trip started with a ride from Fakenham to King’s Lynn where he caught the train to Inverness.

From there, he cycled anywhere between 25 to 72 miles a day, spending his nights under the stars with wild camping.

His favourite part was biking through valleys with snowy mountains all around, and getting to explore the village of Goathland, made famous as the setting for TV's Heartbeat.

Mr Wakefield said it was not completely smooth sailing, admitting that he was sceptical that he could even pull it off.

“The train ride up there, I doubted so much of my abilities being ADHD and autistic," he said.

"It's a dangerous situation always to put yourself out there alone in the world.

“There is a little fear of what if something does go wrong.

“There is that small voice in my head saying ‘what have you let yourself in for?’ But quickly replaced by ‘just one day at a time Justin, you've got this'."

There were some hiccups, such as falling into a waterfall five days in with a new camera and phone.

As well as losing hats and gloves, and going through multiple pairs of shoes and trousers.

Despite these setbacks, his morale stayed high - and he even provided daily updates via a vlog on Facebook.

Five days after returning home, he is finally able to put his shoes back on and feel his legs again, with attention already turning to his next venture.