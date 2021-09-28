Fakenham cyclist reaches Snowdonia after 250-mile ride

Published: 12:46 PM September 28, 2021

Justin Wakefield cycled the 250 miles from Fakenham to Snowdonia for mental health charity Mind - Credit: Justin Wakefield.

A Fakenham cyclist who pedalled from the market town to Snowdonia saw his ascent halted by bad weather.

Justin Wakefield cycled the 250 miles from Norfolk to Wales for mental health charity Mind, with hopes of climbing to the peak once he arrived on September 26.

The view from Snowdon as seen by Fakenham cyclist Justin Wakefield - Credit: Justin Wakefield

But when he reached the foot of the mountain - soaked from the wet weather - he saw nothing but 900ft of thick fog and heavy downpours.

He said reaching the top would have been impossible given the visibility.

To make up for it, Mr Wakefield decided to instead cycle a further 70 miles, taking his total mileage to 320.

Justin Wakefield cycled the 250 miles from Fakenham to Snowdonia for mental health charity Mind - Credit: Justin Wakefield

He also plans to return to Snowdon to scale it in a few months' time, again raising money for Mind.

You may also want to watch:

“It was a very hard ride, very free and wild,” said Mr Wakefield, who has raised £280 for Mind.

“There was just so much to take in. It was like being at a big car boot sale - you didn't whether to look left or right, but I wanted to see everything."