Fakenham dad prepares to 'scoot' 55 miles for charity helping his daughter

Aaron McMillan

Published: 1:33 PM August 31, 2021   
David Bird with his daughter, Jade who was diagnosed with type one diabetes in August 2019.

David Bird with his daughter, Jade who was diagnosed with type one diabetes in August 2019. - Credit: David Bird

A Fakenham father is riding from London to Brighton on two wheels - but not quite the ones you might expect.

David Bird is riding his kick scooter along the famous route, which includes the renowned steep Ditchling Hill. He will undertake the 55-mile route on September 19, all in aid of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Mr Bird’s eight-year-old daughter Jade was diagnosed with type one diabetes in August 2019 and the charity has been a huge support to her and their family, including giving her a teddy bear which she has taken everywhere with her since her diagnosis.

Mr Bird has even got his own bear to tie to the front of the scooter for the ride. 

David Bird riding his kick scooter in Norfolk. 

David Bird riding his kick scooter in Norfolk. - Credit: David Bird

The fundraiser was postponed from an original date in 2020 due to coronavirus. 

The London to Brighton journey will form part of another of Mr Bird's challenges in September, which is also in aid of JDRF – he has pledged to ride 300 miles for the JDRF Virtual Cycle for a Cure 2021.

He said that he has struggled to adjust since Jade’s diagnosis.

“It’s a complete change of life, a complete change for her," he said. “I can’t just say we are going to get chips or ice cream, you have to work it out and that is hard. 

“I work in an infant school and I hate children being ill or hurting themselves, I really stress about it and I really struggle to not panic when she is low or high."

David Bird is riding his kick scooter on the 55-mile route from London to Brighton. 

David Bird is riding his kick scooter on the 55-mile route from London to Brighton. - Credit: David Bird

 

Mr Bird has worked at Fakenham Infant School for more than 13 years and has lived locally his whole life. Those living in the area may well have seen him riding his kick scooters around Norfolk - he has ridden more than 3,000 miles so far this year and commutes on one daily.

He is also the main team rider for the Swaffham-based business Fun On 2 Wheels Scooters, which specialises in supplying quality kick scooters for both adults and children.

On his JustGiving page, he set the goal of raising £200 but has so far raised £300.

If you wish to donate you can click here, or by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-bird29.

