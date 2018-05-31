Firm director's devastation at £30,000 theft which saw culprits use forklift in getaway

One of Breckland Precision Engineering directors, Nigel Hendry.

A director at an engineering company has been left devastated after three tonnes of materials and cash were stolen by culprits who took their haul away in a forklift.

Breckland Precision Engineering at Clipbush Business Park in Fakenham.

Thieves used the forklift to steal £30,000 worth of brass and steel, as well as cash, from Breckland Precision Engineering in Fakenham.

One of the directors at the company Nigel Hendry, 58, said: "It's very hard to describe it. I felt defiled.

"They knew exactly what they were going for because it was all the high priced stuff, they just really ripped us off."

The incident happened between 12am and 1am on Friday, February 14, when the suspect(s) forced entry into the business on the Clipbush Business Park.

A hole was created in Breckland Precision Engineering to look into the neighbouring business.

Mr Hendry arrived at work just before 6am on February 14 and noticed a broken fence, before reversing his car and seeing the shutter door that had been forced open and the broken glass by the door.

The company's forklift was missing and it was later discovered it had been used to load pallets full of materials to a van. The forklift was found a mile away from the building.

The thieves stole £70 used to raise money for their Christmas raffle and £44 from their 'snack box'. They also ripped through the wall into the neighbouring business and stole more than £3,000 worth of tools and a green and black Kawasaki motorcycle.

The wall at Breckland Precision Engineering was ripped away to get into the the neighbouring business.

The metal bars stolen were worth £1,500 each, he said, and some of the material has started to be replaced piece by piece. Some of it was not paid for yet, though, as it was brought in for specific jobs.

It's not just money that was a blow, Mr Hendry said, but the time lost by the company, with all the workers having to be sent home.

He added: "You lose a huge amount of time. It's hard to guess how much time I've lost over this last week.

"You don't get that time back and it didn't stop on that day, it still hasn't stopped now."

The company's forklift was used to assist the theft of their material.

The costs also haven't stopped - with the company expecting to spend "tens of thousands on extra security".

Anyone with information should contact PC Paul Austen at Fakenham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/11070/20 or 36/11085/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.