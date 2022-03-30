Fakenham fun day set to return for first time since 2019
- Credit: Roz Gordon
A popular fun day which brings the community of Fakenham together is set to return for the first time in three years.
Active Fakenham’s Easter Sunday Funday and races are returning to the town centre on April 17 after two years off.
The community group will host a day full of races aimed at runners and cyclists of all abilities.
It means various roads in the middle of Fakenham will be closed on the day.
Richard Crook, chairman of Active Fakenham said: “We are thrilled to bring this popular event back to the town.
"We try to make this an event for everyone whether they are participating in a race or coming along to watch and enjoy the atmosphere.
"Last time, the oldest person was in their 70s and the youngest was only a year old.
“We get good club runners and cyclists, and people who just want to take it easy jogging the circuit or event walking. There were plenty of high fives and cheering as people completed the laps.
“We have around 50 people volunteering on the day but we always need more help, so please get in touch if you would like to support us on the day for a short while. I think this shows a great commitment and community spirit."
The day of festivities is set to feature a 1km fun run, a 5km running race and a toddle-and-trike race for under 5s.
There will be then be an afternoon of lightning-fast cycling around a 1km town centre circuit, a style of racing known as criterium which is popular across America and much of Europe.
Because the race takes place over a specific period of time around a small circuit, spectators are able to see the riders up close every lap.
Cafes and pubs will be open around the circuit and there will be a number of stalls in the Market Place.
All running and cycle races are official UK Athletics and British Cycling events, and are held under their rules.
Registration is now open, although it may be possible to enter on the day. Visit activefakenham.org.uk for details on how to take part.
Every child entering one of the races receives a free goody bag, while runners will receive a special commemorative medal.