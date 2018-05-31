‘Proud as punch’ - Dad of Norfolk engineer beams as son nominated for best in country

Director of Fakenham bussiness, Bruce Towers and Sons LTD, Luke Towers. Picture: Luke Towers Archant

The father of a Norfolk engineer is “proud as punch” as his son is nominated to be the best in the country.

The boiler-room at the farmhouse project at Syderstone which was managed by Luke Towers for Bruce Towers and Sons Limited. Picture: Luke Towers The boiler-room at the farmhouse project at Syderstone which was managed by Luke Towers for Bruce Towers and Sons Limited. Picture: Luke Towers

Luke Towers, 30, a director of Bruce Towers and Sons LTD, was awarded the Eastern Counties’ best heating engineer and is now in contention for the national award.

The company which is based in Fakenham serves people across Norfolk with plumbing, gas heating, bathrooms and wood heaters.

Bruce Towers, Luke’s dad and owner of the company, said: “He has always been ambitious. He sleeps and breathes plumbing, and I am proud as punch for him and he deserves this recognition.

“This is massive for the company, and him, I’m chuffed to bits for him.”

Mr Towers, who owns the company which he started in 1983, has seen Luke grow in his role, having started with him from the age of 14 during summer holidays and weekends.

Luke joined the company at aged 16, going to college to get his qualifications. He is now preparing to take over the company from his dad.

Luke and his team were awarded for their work on a 3,000sqft Syderstone farmhouse, overhauling the plumbing in the building. They ripped out the old pipes and installed a completely new system for underfloor heating, four bathrooms, showers and radiators in the home in May 2019.

Proud of their achievement, they put the project forward into the heating industry awards for the East of England.

Luke won the heat, with the judges saying: “Great work Luke, the judges praised you for your positive attitude and hard work when faced with such a difficult job.”

The Heating Installer Awards promotes plumbers and installers to nominate their proudest work, demonstrating skills, product selection, their problem solving and the results of the job.

Entries are reviewed by a panel of technical and product experts, as well as independent parties and previous winners. Then one winner is selected from each region for the national award.

After this process, one winner per region is put forward to the next stage of the process as a finalist.

Luke will now battle against seven other engineers for the award on May 13.