Search

Advanced search

Events cancelled in Fakenham due to cornavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:16 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 18 March 2020

The Fakenham Fayre is an event which celebrates everything great about Fakenham has been postponed because of the coronavirus. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Fakenham Fayre is an event which celebrates everything great about Fakenham has been postponed because of the coronavirus. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Events across Fakenham are being cancelled as coronavirus takes hold.

Here are the events that have been cancelled in our area so far.

Major events

• Fakenham’s VE day celebrations have been cancelled.

• Fakenham Fayre has been postponed until future notice

• Fakenham market will continue for the moments, at the traders’ discretion

• Active Fakenham Easter Funday and Races have been cancelled

You may also want to watch:

• All public worship at the Fakenham Parish Church has now been suspended until further notice. This includes all Sunday worship and all mid-week gatherings and activities.

But the church is still open during normal daytime hours and available for you to use. Information will be published and available from Sunday online and for you to pick up from church if you wish.

• Wells Maltings has suspended all public activities until further notice.

Other events

• Keep Fakenham Tidy’s litter pick has been cancelled

• Fakenham Parish church groups such as

• Stepping Stones Baby & Toddler Group , BIONYC Youth Club and Thursday Market Day Refreshments, Books and Bric-a-Brac are now postponed until further notice

Join the Here to Help Facebook Community here, https://www.facebook.com/groups/edpheretohelp/

If you are doing something to help in your community, email aaron.mcmillan@archant.co.uk

For updates visit our Coronavirus Facebook page

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Attempted theft on town’s only remaining cashpoint

Smashed cash point. Picture: Chris Clarke

The Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - updates on Norfolk’s big events amid Covid-19 pandemic

From The Killers to Let's Rock - these are how Norfolk's big events and how they will be affected by coronovirus. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Getty.

Coronavirus: Number of positive UK tests up by more than 230 in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases has risen again today. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Coronavirus: volunteers come together to support neighbours in isolation

One of the directors of the charity 'Waterwish', Patrick Payne (left) is putting together the isolation support service. Picture: Patrick Payne

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Most Read

Attempted theft on town’s only remaining cashpoint

Smashed cash point. Picture: Chris Clarke

The Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - updates on Norfolk’s big events amid Covid-19 pandemic

From The Killers to Let's Rock - these are how Norfolk's big events and how they will be affected by coronovirus. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Getty.

Coronavirus: Number of positive UK tests up by more than 230 in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases has risen again today. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Coronavirus: volunteers come together to support neighbours in isolation

One of the directors of the charity 'Waterwish', Patrick Payne (left) is putting together the isolation support service. Picture: Patrick Payne

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Here to Help: Where to get help in Fakenham during the coronavirus outbreak

Our Here to Help postcard.

All schools to close indefinitely on Friday afternoon due to coronavirus

Schools in England will close from Friday until further notice for all pupils except children of key workers and the most vulnerable, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said. Picture: Chris Bishop

Weddings postponed as museums are closed

Norwich Castle keep exterior.

Coronavirus forces bus firm to scale back services

Sanders Coaches has scaled back its services due to the coronavirus. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

How one village’s residents are helping each other through coronavirus outbreak

Brancaster parish councillor Briony Bax. Picture: Alexandra Preston
Drive 24