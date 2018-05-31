Events cancelled in Fakenham due to cornavirus

The Fakenham Fayre is an event which celebrates everything great about Fakenham has been postponed because of the coronavirus. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Events across Fakenham are being cancelled as coronavirus takes hold.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Here are the events that have been cancelled in our area so far.

Major events

• Fakenham’s VE day celebrations have been cancelled.

• Fakenham Fayre has been postponed until future notice

• Fakenham market will continue for the moments, at the traders’ discretion

• Active Fakenham Easter Funday and Races have been cancelled

You may also want to watch:

• All public worship at the Fakenham Parish Church has now been suspended until further notice. This includes all Sunday worship and all mid-week gatherings and activities.

But the church is still open during normal daytime hours and available for you to use. Information will be published and available from Sunday online and for you to pick up from church if you wish.

• Wells Maltings has suspended all public activities until further notice.

Other events

• Keep Fakenham Tidy’s litter pick has been cancelled

• Fakenham Parish church groups such as

• Stepping Stones Baby & Toddler Group , BIONYC Youth Club and Thursday Market Day Refreshments, Books and Bric-a-Brac are now postponed until further notice

Join the Here to Help Facebook Community here, https://www.facebook.com/groups/edpheretohelp/

If you are doing something to help in your community, email aaron.mcmillan@archant.co.uk

For updates visit our Coronavirus Facebook page