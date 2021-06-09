Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Factory shop donates shirts to keep medical staff cool

Aaron McMillan

Published: 8:21 PM June 9, 2021   
Fakenham's Original Factory Shop, along with other retailers, have donated white shirts to keep staff at the medical practice's vaccination hub stay cool this summer.

A retailer is once again showing their generosity as they hope to keep the town’s medical practice cool this summer.

Fakenham’s Original Factory Shop, along with other retailers, have donated white shirts to act as a uniform for staff working in the medical practice's vaccination hub as they look to stay cool this summer.

Earlier this year the shop donated umbrellas which helped keep both patients and staff dry as the vaccination program began rolling out across the county.

Staff from Fakenham’s Original Factory Shop, with the white shirts they have donated

Staff from Fakenham's Original Factory Shop, with the white shirts they have donated to keep staff at the medical practice's vaccination hub stay cool this summer.

Matthew Browne, the store manager, said: “As a community retailer we were only too happy to help.

“After getting the different sizes from the medical practice, it took a while to get all the sizes for them – we had to secure some from other local stores.

“We’re delighted that we’re able to help and can’t thank the team at the local surgery for the work they are doing.”

