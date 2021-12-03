Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Tis the season: Fakenham store makes pair of generous donations

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:28 PM December 3, 2021
Matthew Browne (right) with Salvation Army corps officer Adrian Allen

Fakenham's branch of The Original Factory Shop donated a trolley of toys to the Salvation Army's Toys and Tins Appeal

A Fakenham store has demonstrated its generosity by making two donations to local community groups.

The town's branch of The Original Factory Shop handed over a cheque for £257 to First Focus' manager, Clarissa Belson, on Thursday (December 2).

Matthew Browne, manager of Fakenham's The Original Factory Shop, with First Focus manager Clarissa Belson 

Matthew Browne, manager of Fakenham's The Original Factory Shop, with First Focus manager Clarissa Belson - Credit: Aaron McMillan

It also donated a trolley-load of toys to the Salvation Army’s Toys and Tins appeal.

Clarissa Belson, manager at First Focus, said the money would help the information and advice centre to continue its work.

She added: "We have had so much support from the community, and the Factory Shop was one of the first to support and help us.

The Original Factory Shop in Fakenham donated a trolley of toys to the Salvation Army's Toys and Tins appeal

The Original Factory Shop in Fakenham donated a trolley of toys to the Salvation Army’s Toys and Tins appeal - Credit: Aaron McMillan

"We could have not continued without this sort of support.”

Adrian Allen, Salvation Army corps officer, said its donation plugged a gap in the kinds of toys they were missing.

He added: "This is a perfect example of the help we get from the community.

“We had a shortage for a certain age group, so to have a donation of the stuff we were missing has helped massively."

Fakenham's branch of The Original Factory Shop donated £257 to First Focus 

Fakenham's branch of The Original Factory Shop donated £257 to First Focus - Credit: Aaron McMillan

