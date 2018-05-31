Back by popular demand - event showcasing town set to return

The Fakenham Fayre organiser, Liam O'Sullivan. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A local business owner is hoping the return of a town's fayre will keep the momentum going for its high street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Fakenham Fayre is an event which celebrates everything great about Fakenham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Fakenham Fayre is an event which celebrates everything great about Fakenham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

This April sees the return of the Fakenham Fayre, a showcase of the market town which highlights its businesses, charities and clubs.

Arranged by the owner of Fakenham's Gallery Bistro, Liam O'Sullivan, 42, said he decided to bring it back after its "fantastic" outing last year.

The 42-year-old said: "After the success of last year, everybody that I spoke to said what a great success it was and it would be great if we did it again.

"It's also a great opportunity for businesses and organisations that didn't take part last year to get involved and to be recognised for all the great things they do. It's not just for businesses, charitable organisations, the council, sports clubs - everybody's invited to take part."

The Fakenham Fayre is an event which celebrates everything great about Fakenham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Fakenham Fayre is an event which celebrates everything great about Fakenham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The fayre will feature more than 40 stalls from people in key Fakenham industries, as well as the town's education world and sports teams. They will include world leaders PMC Harvesters, which will have its renowned pea harvester in the square.

You may also want to watch:

Some of the town's biggest businesses will be involved, including Bill Cleyndert and Company, Jack Richards and Son, PMC Harvesters, Kinnerton Confectionary, AOT Engineering and P4.

There will also be performances from local artists including the 30-strong Fakenham Ukeleles group and local singer Gary Winter.

The Fakenham Fayre is an event which celebrates everything great about Fakenham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Fakenham Fayre is an event which celebrates everything great about Fakenham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Mr O'Sullivan organises the event voluntarily, and invites groups along free of charge to celebrate the town.

Owner of Gatsby hairdressers in Fakenham, Carol McCubbin, was part of the fayre last year. She spent the day cutting hair in the square to raise money for Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS).

The 31-year-old said: "I picked my barbershop up and put it outside. There was no reason for me not to do that because the fayre was supporting Fakenham itself. Fakenham for me is about local businesses.

"It was all about businesses working together. It's a social event, not only interacting with people but also with other businesses and we all work together.

The Fakenham Fayre is an event which celebrates everything great about Fakenham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Fakenham Fayre is an event which celebrates everything great about Fakenham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

"I think that's what it was all about, advertising local businesses in the town."

The Fakenham Fayre takes place on April 18 in the market square from 10am to 4pm.