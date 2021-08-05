'Wanted to give something back' - Fakenham FC unveil charity partnership

Published: 6:30 AM August 5, 2021

From left to right: Jamie Mingay, chairman of the club Dougie Colman, first-team assistant coach Neil Jarvis, Laura Woods of the Woodlands play park project, Vice president James Page, and Club president Simon Barnes. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

Fakenham football club is giving back to their community as they announce a new charity partnership.

The Ghosts announced they were partnering with Nelson’s Journey, which helps children and young people in Norfolk with their bereavement needs, and the Whitelands Community Playpark in Fakenham for the coming season, raising funds for the pair through match day collections and events held through the year.

The charity's first collection was on Tuesday night, as Fakenham started its Thurlow Nunn Premier Division campaign with a 3-1 win against Norwich United.

Committee member for the club, Jamie Mingay, said the idea was formed throughout the summer as they asked charities to nominate themselves to become a partner.

“As a club, we have seen first-hand how the last year has affected not only businesses but communities and charities,” he said.

“The support we have received over the last few years from not just people in Fakenham, but also in North Norfolk and the surrounding areas, we wanted to give something back to the community and help out where we can as a club.

“We chose Nelson’s Journey as we found they have done a significant amount of work in and around Fakenham, we really wanted to help continue it.”

Less than an hour until we kick off our home campaign vs @NorwichUnitedFC ! QR codes for our just giving page are also up around the stadium so feel free to donate to the 2 great causes we are supporting this season! pic.twitter.com/zbt9oRkijX — Fakenham Town FC (@fakenhamtownfc) August 3, 2021

Gary Stevens, funding and marketing manager at Nelson’s Journey said: “It is fantastic that the club has got behind us. It is going to make a huge difference to bereaved children in Norfolk.

“It has been a tough 18-months with Covid restrictions stopping our fundraising so we would like to thank all the staff and team at Fakenham.”

The 31-year-old added that Whitelands were selected due to their links to the club, with members of their youth set up using the park over the years.

Laura Woods from Whitelands Play Park, with her two children. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

Laura Woods from Whitelands said the funds will help the play-park: “I was absolutely blown away when I got told, it means so much to have the support from the local club.

“A friend of mine said ‘one club, one town' and that’s so true.

“It really will make such a huge difference for the play park and the local community to be able to add more equipment so the park can eventually be finished for families to enjoy."

The total amount raised will be split between the pair at the end of the season.