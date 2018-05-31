Search

NHS, justice and leadership on the agenda for town's new 'festival of ideas'

PUBLISHED: 10:26 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 22 January 2020

Active Fakenham chairman Richard Crook outside the Info hub in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

Active Fakenham chairman Richard Crook outside the Info hub in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

The organisers of a new 'Festival of Ideas' are hoping it will help put their town on the map.

Active Fakenham and Fakenham Academy have joined forces for the festival, which is intended to stimulate debate and explore current issues in society.

Topics will include young people in the justice system, the NHS and leadership, and guest speakers will be Jennifer Lonsdale, Frances Crook, Peter Hart, and Hilary De Lyon.

Richard Crook, chairman of Active Fakenham, said: "This is the first event of its kind in the town and we hope it will be well supported by local people and will also attract people from further away. It is intended to be inspiring and stimulating."

As well as the speakers there will also be stalls at the event, and the chance to show local services such as the academy.

The festival will take place on Saturday, March 7, from 1.30pm to 5.30pm at Fakenham Academy. Entry is £5, visit www.activefakenham.org.uk for more.

