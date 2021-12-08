Fakenham's festive tractors set to return

Carpenter David Vardigans along with Phoebe Vardigans and Nigel Curson took to the streets of Fakenham in one of his classic tractors to spread joy this Christmas. - Credit: Phoebe Vardigans

Volunteers are hoping to make another big success of their festive tractor run.

David and Phoebe Vardigans will once again be joined by Father Christmas (Nigel Curson) to hand out cones of sweets to children across Fakenham.

The trio started the tractor run last year after a number of other festive events were cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

And they will drive three different routes later this month to bring smiles to the town.

"It was such a pleasure last year, " said Mr Vardigans, who works as a carpenter.

Carpenter David Vardigans from Fakenham wanted to give something back this Christmas. - Credit: Phoebe Vardigans

"We went round the corner and there were 50 kids on the path waiting. You cannot comprehend that response.

“An elderly couple heard us and, when we came up the road, the man was clapping us with such vigour.

"The response was phenomenal; we will never forget it."

The tractor-driving volunteers are planning their rides for after Tuesday, December 14, but will wait for clear nights.

Keep an eye on Fakenham Community Notice Board on Facebook for updates.