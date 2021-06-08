Q&A - Fakenham Racecourse clerk reveals his love for the town

Published: 12:03 PM June 8, 2021

There is only one true Norfolk hero according to the clerk of Fakenham Racecourse, David Hunter.

The 57-year-old, who also works as the chief executive at the course, is the latest person to take part in our Q&As with Fakenham figures.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

Running a national sporting asset and a jewel in the Norfolk crown. I am very lucky as I have a great job working with fantastic people and with horses.

How long have you lived in Fakenham?

I lived in the centre of Fakenham for six years. I now live in an outlying village but come into the town most days.

What would you do if you were mayor of Fakenham for a day?

I would meet and greet with as many people as possible, stallholders and shoppers, on the Thursday market. I would have lunch in the town with local businesses to see what is on their mind and then I would walk all of Fakenham to make a note of what needs to be done.

What is your favourite landmark?

Burnham Overy Staithe, from the village, walking out along the bank to the beach and open sea.

What is your favourite pub?

The Rose & Crown in Harpley. It is my local pub and they do a great job.

Which shops do you rely on?

The independent shops, supermarkets and services in Fakenham. I don’t shop anywhere else.

What is your favourite place to go and eat?

The Crown in East Rudham is a great place to eat. Really good food, a good mix of locals and visitors and terrific service.

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

Ride out our two horses first thing and then up to the coast for a long run with my wife and dogs from Burnham Overy to Wells via the woods and back again along the beach. In the summer if the weather is good a swim in the creek, and have a late pub lunch.

Which places would you recommend to visitors?

A day’s racing at Fakenham. Walk and explore many parts of the coast from Old Hunstanton to Sheringham. Visit the great private country houses of Sandringham, Houghton Hall and Holkham.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

There is only one true Norfolk Hero – The Lord Admiral Nelson.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

The people, the landscape, the quality of life we have. All of us who live and work here are very privileged – we are very lucky.