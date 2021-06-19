Fakenham Figures: Owner of Get Smart on why she loves the town

Published: 7:00 AM June 19, 2021

This week in the Q&A hot seat is the owner of Bridge Street clothes shop, Get Smart, Ann Bush.

What is your name, and job title?

Ann Bush, and I’m the owner of Get Smart clothes shop in Fakenham.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I’m probably best known for owning the shop, but I have done a lot for charity. I started a charity fashion show to raise money to support people with breast cancer.

You may also want to watch:

How long have you lived in Fakenham?

I live in Dereham, but Fakenham is like a second home to me, having run the business for over 30 years in the town.

Get Smart store in Bridge Street. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

What would you do if you were mayor of Fakenham for a day?

If I was mayor of the town I would offer free car parking in every single car park for both local people and bring more people into the town.

What is your favourite landmark (in north Norfolk)?

My favourite sight is looking down from the Obelisk to Holkham Hall at the estate.

This view from a window at Holkham Hall has won the regional award in a national competition. Picture: MyGlazing.com - Credit: Archant

What is your favourite pub (in north Norfolk)?

My favourite pub is the White Horse in Brancaster.

Which shops do you rely on (in north Norfolk)?

There are so many wonderful shops in Fakenham, but the business that I really rely on is Aldiss in Fakenham, there are so many wonderful things there. Paperklip for all their stationery goods and printing has helped me out a number of times. Finally, Papworth Butchers in Millers Walk for the best quality meat.

Shopping Local in Fakenham. Emma Bunn at Papworth Farms Butchers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

What is your favourite place to go and eat (in north Norfolk)?

The Anchor Inn, in Morston, is my absolute favourite place to eat.

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

We would park our car at Burnham Overy Staithe and walk the path out to the sea. We would then head back, and along the way, we would stop off and have ice cream somewhere.

Burnham Overy Staithe Windmill. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

Which places (in north Norfolk) would you recommend to visitors?

I think I would recommend a lot of places, but my top recommendations are Wells-next-the-Sea, Holkham, the Blickling Estate and Hunstanton.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

For me, it simply has got to be Lord Nelson. A true hero.

A 1799 portrait of Lord Admiral Horatio Nelson, by Lemuel Francis Abbott. Image: Public domain - Credit: Archant

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

I love north Norfolk, it is just so beautiful and has so many gorgeous beaches, and places to shop and eat and enjoy yourself. For me, my absolute favourite places are Fakenham, Holt and Wells-next-the-sea.