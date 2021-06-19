Fakenham Figures: Owner of Get Smart on why she loves the town
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020
This week in the Q&A hot seat is the owner of Bridge Street clothes shop, Get Smart, Ann Bush.
What is your name, and job title?
Ann Bush, and I’m the owner of Get Smart clothes shop in Fakenham.
How would you best describe your job or role in the community?
I’m probably best known for owning the shop, but I have done a lot for charity. I started a charity fashion show to raise money to support people with breast cancer.
You may also want to watch:
How long have you lived in Fakenham?
I live in Dereham, but Fakenham is like a second home to me, having run the business for over 30 years in the town.
Most Read
- 1 Councillor says West Norfolk could 'stagnate' without Western Link
- 2 'Wouldn't change it for the world' - Barber and salon owners reflect on first year
- 3 Tributes paid to woman who was her village's heartbeat
- 4 'A soft spot for it' - Owner of WaffleOpolis coming back to Fakenham
- 5 Concerns as Delta variant fuels rise in Norfolk Covid cases
- 6 Boy, 13, praised after rescuing railway sign from river
- 7 It's coming home - via the third exit! Roundabouts get England makeover
- 8 Earl from Norfolk to join House of Lords
- 9 Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected all day ahead of England v Scotland
- 10 Apartment for sale for £160,000 in converted Victorian warehouse
What would you do if you were mayor of Fakenham for a day?
If I was mayor of the town I would offer free car parking in every single car park for both local people and bring more people into the town.
What is your favourite landmark (in north Norfolk)?
My favourite sight is looking down from the Obelisk to Holkham Hall at the estate.
What is your favourite pub (in north Norfolk)?
My favourite pub is the White Horse in Brancaster.
Which shops do you rely on (in north Norfolk)?
There are so many wonderful shops in Fakenham, but the business that I really rely on is Aldiss in Fakenham, there are so many wonderful things there. Paperklip for all their stationery goods and printing has helped me out a number of times. Finally, Papworth Butchers in Millers Walk for the best quality meat.
What is your favourite place to go and eat (in north Norfolk)?
The Anchor Inn, in Morston, is my absolute favourite place to eat.
What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?
We would park our car at Burnham Overy Staithe and walk the path out to the sea. We would then head back, and along the way, we would stop off and have ice cream somewhere.
Which places (in north Norfolk) would you recommend to visitors?
I think I would recommend a lot of places, but my top recommendations are Wells-next-the-Sea, Holkham, the Blickling Estate and Hunstanton.
Who is your north Norfolk hero?
For me, it simply has got to be Lord Nelson. A true hero.
What do you most love about north Norfolk?
I love north Norfolk, it is just so beautiful and has so many gorgeous beaches, and places to shop and eat and enjoy yourself. For me, my absolute favourite places are Fakenham, Holt and Wells-next-the-sea.