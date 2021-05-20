Fakenham figure - NARS worker Al Moore has his say

Published: 6:00 AM May 20, 2021

Al Moore started volunteering for NARS after he retired from the Met and relocated to Norfolk

In our second Q&A with a Fakenham local, we spoke to Al Moore, 54, from Fakenham. Al is a retired police officer but is best known in the town for his role with NARS.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I am a volunteer paramedic responder with NARS (Norfolk Accident Rescue Service). I get called out from my home in Sculthorpe to help those with serious illnesses, car crashes, and those in cardiac arrest.

How long have you lived in Fakenham?

Four and a half years.

What would you do if you were mayor of Fakenham for a day?

Secure another 364 days so we have time to make a positive difference to the town. Shops, attractions, activities and magnetism.

Al Moore. Picture: supplied by Al Moore - Credit: Archant

What is your favourite landmark (in north Norfolk)?

It’s got to be the beaches. Wells, Holkham and Brancaster

What is your favourite pub (in north Norfolk)?

I don’t really have one. If I did, it would have amazing steaks on the menu.

Which shops do you rely on (in north Norfolk)?

AKS auto services on the Sculthorpe airfield. If I have a problem with my paramedic responder car, they do their very best to get it back on the road ASAP which is good for the people of Norfolk.

Al is a big Plstten's chip shop fan - Credit: Matthew Usher

What is your favourite place to go and eat (in north Norfolk)?

I’m a bit of a Plattens chip shop fan. We often stand by in Wells-next-the-Sea as it has been shown that it’s a remote location, which means delays in getting help to those in need.

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

Wife, dogs, beach, and see where it takes us.

Which places (in north Norfolk) would you recommend to visitors?

The beaches, Sheringham National Trust, Wells harbour and Holkham Hall

NARS paramedic Al Moore (right) with Ian and Trudy Wright outside Wright and Wright in Fakenham. Picture: Al Moore - Credit: Archant

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

I’ve got to say General The Lord Richard Dannatt GCB MC. I was a police officer in Bosnia when I first met Lord Dannatt. I had meetings with him whilst acting as a liaison officer to SFOR and admired the way he would listen to local policing problems and use the British military in whichever was reasonable. My policing career then caused us to bump into each other a number of times such as the wedding of HRH’s the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and most recently when as a copper at the House of Lords.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

How much there is to discover. So many best kept secrets. Of course, with COVID, it’s splendid isolation and an abundance of fresh air.