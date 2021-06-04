Fakenham figure - RAF curator takes the hot seat

Published: 5:30 AM June 4, 2021

A street party for the people would be top of Ian Brown's list if he was made mayor of Fakenham for the day.

Mr Brown, 43, from the town, is an HGV technician, best known for his work at the RAF Sculthorpe heritage centre.

Mr Brown has helped bring amazing Norfolk reflects back to the county, as well as help people remember our links to the RAF.

He talked to us about his life in the town and what he loves about it in the latest of our Q&As.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I am the founder and Curator of the RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre in Wicken Green. I am also a devoted family man.

How long have you lived in Fakenham?

Six years.

What would you do if you were mayor of Fakenham for a day?

I would host either a kind of history day in the town or host a street party for all the residents.

What is your favourite landmark (in north Norfolk)?

I particularly like architecture and history. I would say that Binham Priory in Fakenham is a favourite of mine, and, of course, RAF Sculthorpe.

What is your favourite pub (in north Norfolk)?

I love The Sculthorpe Aviator in Fakenham.

What is your favourite place to go and eat (in north Norfolk)?

I'm not fussy at all and I don't eat out a great deal unless it is getting fish and chips on The Quay at Wells-next-the-Sea.

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

It can be one of two days for me, either a day out with my family to Hunstanton or the beach. I also love a pleasant evening walk with my wife and dogs on Cley beach.

Which places (in north Norfolk) would you recommend to visitors?

The RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre would certainly be one. But, there is plenty to choose from in North Norfolk, we are quite spoilt for choice in the area. Titchwell beach is a personal favourite of mine.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

For me, it would have to be the two people that become heroes of Norfolk during the 1953 floods. Freeman Kilpatrick and Reis Leming, who did amazing work that night, both saving 45 lives between them.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

It is where I met my best friend who happens to be my wife.

