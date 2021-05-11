Fakenham figure - Questions put to community celebrities

Published: 7:25 AM May 11, 2021

In our first Q&A with a Fakenham local, we spoke to Alie, 52, from Fakenham. Alie has been the landlady at The Crown for the last four and a half years.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

The Crown helped to provide meals to the local community throughout all the lockdowns.

How long have you lived in Fakenham?

I moved here with my parents in the early ’80s, I left to live in Mallorca for ten years and returned to Fakenham in 1997.

What would you do if you were mayor of Fakenham for a day?

I would provide more funding for community groups for the young people of Fakenham.

What is your favourite landmark (in north Norfolk)?

The Crown of course. I love sitting in the courtyard and studying the building that has stood there for hundreds of years and try to imagine what it would have been like when people arrived by horse-drawn carriages.

What is your favourite pub (in north Norfolk)?

Mine, we have amazing regulars that have supported us over the years. We are very much a community Pub.

Which shops do you rely on (in north Norfolk)?

Benbows supply us with fresh veg, salad and fruit, all top quality. Papworth's Butchers supplies us with top-quality steaks, Willie Weston comes to Fakenham every Thursday and Saturday with fresh fish. Why would we want to shop anywhere else?

What is your favourite place to go and eat (in north Norfolk)?

I love Taste of Thai and The Tandoori. The Thai is a fabulous restaurant and Diego at the Tandoori serves up the best curries around.

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

At the moment ‘no rain’ and spending time with my family.

Which places (in north Norfolk) would you recommend to visitors?

Fakenham

Wells

Thursford

Burnham Overy Staithe

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

Abbie & Stuart Moyse, local business people and they are always offering to help people in the community.

Can’t deliver meals to pensioners in the snow, you’ll find Abbie offering to drive. Someone doesn’t have heating, Abbie will be there to fix it.

This couple never stops. They are definitely Heroes.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

I love Fakenham, it has the most amazing people, always willing to help.

Someone moving into their first time home and needs help, by the end of the week the people of Fakenham would have furnished it for them. We have people in our town that help others on a daily basis but never advertise the fact. We have so many unsung heroes in Fakenham.

I am very lucky to call Fakenham my home.