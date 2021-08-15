Fakenham Figures - Landscaper and vaccine volunteer takes on Q&A

Published: 1:00 PM August 15, 2021

Terry Davies (centre) took on our questions for this weeks Q&A - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

We've ben asking people what they love most about Norfolk in a series of Q&As. This week we're featuring Terry Davies, 58, a self-employed landscape gardener and builder.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I am probably best known for a role at Fakenham Medical Practice, having worked as a volunteer throughout the vaccination programme.

Marshall Terry Davies, right, escorts patient Emilia Riseborough and her dad, Barry, to their car as Emilia didn't feel well after her vaccine at the Fakenham Medical Practice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

How long have you lived in the area?

I have lived in East Barsham for 22 years prior to that lived in Fakenham, but moved initially moved from Essex to Burnham Market in 1996.

You may also want to watch:

What would you do if you were mayor of Fakenham or Wells for a day?

If I was the mayor for a day there is a number of things I would do. I would try to provide a Covid-safe environment to promote the Covid vaccine for those who are vaccine afraid and encourage them to come forward and talk about their concerns in a safe environment.

I’d also like to crack down on speeding in Fakenham with more speed cameras and crackdown on the parking on pavements in the Market Place.

Wells Quay. - Credit: IAN BURT

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

My favourite landmark locally is Wells Quay, it is a beautiful place that has remained constant for many years. The fact that it has maintained a traditional seaside resort feeling and atmosphere makes it all the more appealing to everyone.

What is your favourite pub?

I have to say my favourite pub is the Barsham Arms this is my local, and I can walk there easily and always very welcoming and family-friendly.

The Barsham Arms on Fakenham Road, East Barsham. Picture: Andy Langley - Credit: Archant

Which shops do you rely on?

I have never been a massive shopper, but I have come to depend on my local supermarkets, its the convenience of having them on your doorstep. It is great to support our local shops, I also love a wander around the weekly market which incidentally is slowly getting back to normal following the lockdown period, it is simply a lovely atmosphere.

What is your favourite place to eat out?

It would be a midday meal with my partner at the White Horse in Brancaster. There is always great food and such great views over the marshes where you can appreciate the big skies. It makes you realise what a great place we live in.

The seafood platter to share at The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe. - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

A day wandering around Wells, having a walk down to the beach, a wander around the shops, and then stopping on the quay for fish and chips. Which have to be eaten sitting on the quay wall, followed by an ice cream. What could be better?

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

I would always recommend Wells and Holkham to any visitor to Norfolk. North Norfolk is a perfect place to live and there are not many days that go past where I do not realise this. I would never want to live anywhere else.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

I would have to say my partner, nurse Ruth, from the Fakenham Medical Practice. She has been a nurse for 40 years now and it has always amazed me how much she loves and devotes her life to looking after others. She will do anything and everything she needs to do to make sure her patients are well looked after.

Mr Davies said his partner, Nurse Ruth from the Fakenham Medical Practice would be his north Norfolk hero. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

I love North Norfolk because of the beautiful coastline and countryside views. I appreciate the pace of life which is helped by the lack of a motorway and our distance to a large town or city. I can sit in my garden and look down over the fields into Stiffkey Valley and enjoy total peace and quiet.