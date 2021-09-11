'I've always been fascinated by people' - Q&A with Terri Broughton

Published: 7:00 AM September 11, 2021

Terri Broughton from Fakenham is taking on our Q&A. - Credit: Terri Broughton.

Each week we shine a light on someone living or working in our community. This week taking on our questions is 63-year-old Terri Broughton, life coach and artist from Fakenham.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I have always been fascinated by people. I try to bring stories to life: many of my own, often personal, sometimes blended, and those that belong to other people. I have a deep desire to evoke emotion through my work. I also support others to achieve their goals and to discover things that they once thought were impossible!

How long have you lived or worked in Fakenham?

Twenty-two years as a teacher, a leader in education, a writer and now a painter.

What would you do if you were mayor of Fakenham for a day?

Provide a centre for refugees. A place for teaching, learning and socialisation. Raise awareness to break down common misconceptions and fears.

The sandhills of Scolt Head Island. - Credit: Archant

What is your favourite local landmark?

Scolt Head is our own piece of paradise in North Norfolk. The birdlife is wonderful, and it is a great place to clear one’s head. My husband and I often kayak over to Scolt Head to chat and rest or read a book. So good for the soul.

What is your favourite pub in the area?

The Crown Wells has been a regular for many years. It is friendly, welcoming and a great place to stay.

The Crown at Wells - Credit: Archant

Which shops do you rely on?

I love to go to shops in Holt when I can. I particularly like the Back to the Garden Farm Shop and will often pop in if I have a special meal to prepare for family and friends.

What is your favourite place to eat out?

White Horse in Brancaster, Wells Crab House, The Crown at Wells, The Crown at East Rudham

Wells Crab House (photo: Victoria Pertusa) - Credit: Archant

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

Kayaking from Burnham Overy Staithe with my husband, Tony and our wire-haired fox terrier, Brillo. Lunch at The White Horse or picnic on Scolt Head. Long walk from Holkham to Wells and back. Watching the sunset with Tony and a glass of red.

Which places would you recommend to visitors?

Wells, Holkham Hall grounds - great for a picnic. Holme-next-the-Sea - National Wildlife Trust, the walk from Burnham Overy Staithe to the beach.

Burnham Overy Staithe at dusk (photo: Matthew Usher) - Credit: Archant

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

My husband. He is Norfolk born and bred and is one of the nicest people I have ever met.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

I love so much. The big blue sky, kayaking, the beaches, walks, the pace of life, and the people.