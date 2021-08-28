Fakenham Figures - Fakenham's Father Christmas Nick Bird take our Q&A

Published: 6:00 AM August 28, 2021

We're asking people what they love most about this part of Norfolk as part of a series of Q&As. This week we're featuring Fakenham's Nick Bird, 57, director of estate agents and surveyors Bailey Bird and Warren.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I am an estate agent that works at our offices on Bridge Street in the town. I’m also Father Christmas in the town and across parts of Norfolk.

Nick Bird from Fakenham has been playing the role of Father Christmas for the last 20 years, visiting towns and villages across Norfolk. Picture: Nick Bird - Credit: Archant

How long have you lived or worked here?

I have lived in Fakenham for 57 years and worked in Fakenham for the last 40 years.

What would you do if you were mayor your town for a day?

A day wouldn't be long enough - but I would push very hard for a town swimming pool, not just a lido.

What is your favourite landmark?

Approaching Fakenham and seeing the church tower and knowing that I'm nearly home.

The impressive tower of Fakenham parish church - Credit: IAN BURT

What is your favourite pub?

The pub for drinking is the King’s Head in Dereham. If it is for something to eat then it's either the Carpenters Arms in Wighton or the Brisley Bell.

Which shops do you rely on?

Supermarkets.

What is your favourite place to eat out?

I mentioned them for my pub answers, but it’s either the Carpenters Arms in Wighton or the Brisley Bell.

The Bell at Brisley (photo: Ian Burt) - Credit: Archant

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

Walking along the beach if it's not too cold, wet and windy... or too hot.

Or, just driving along the coast road enjoying the scenery - there must be a reason this area is such a popular holiday destination, and I don't think we always appreciate it or realise how lucky we are.

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

Pensthorpe, the Broads, Sandringham, Holkham and Wells beach.

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

Can't single out one person. There are so many local people, groups and associations that strive to make Fakenham and North Norfolk a better place to live.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

The peace and quiet and the variety of coastal features from cliffs to marshes and sandy beaches. There are so many other things to do too - from stately homes to the Broads and nature parks - and the fantastic theatres.