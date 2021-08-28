Fakenham Figures - Fakenham's Father Christmas Nick Bird take our Q&A
- Credit: Nick Bird
We're asking people what they love most about this part of Norfolk as part of a series of Q&As. This week we're featuring Fakenham's Nick Bird, 57, director of estate agents and surveyors Bailey Bird and Warren.
How would you best describe your job or role in the community?
I am an estate agent that works at our offices on Bridge Street in the town. I’m also Father Christmas in the town and across parts of Norfolk.
How long have you lived or worked here?
I have lived in Fakenham for 57 years and worked in Fakenham for the last 40 years.
You may also want to watch:
What would you do if you were mayor your town for a day?
A day wouldn't be long enough - but I would push very hard for a town swimming pool, not just a lido.
Most Read
- 1 'Swift response' sees grandad on the mend after heart attack
- 2 Former Fakenham military brothers build careers in constructions
- 3 Fakenham's First Focus on tackling food poverty
- 4 Your say - What do you think about Banksy's artwork
- 5 Thursford's Enchanted Journey of Light returns without Santa in 2021
- 6 Dogleg charters offers personal tours of Norfolk coast
- 7 How you can support Afghan refugees in Norfolk
- 8 From the quayside - Robert Smith talks tourism on the North Norfolk coast
- 9 Historic Fakenham pub looking for new tenants to reopen it
- 10 Fakenham's First Focus on supporting people's mental health
What is your favourite landmark?
Approaching Fakenham and seeing the church tower and knowing that I'm nearly home.
What is your favourite pub?
The pub for drinking is the King’s Head in Dereham. If it is for something to eat then it's either the Carpenters Arms in Wighton or the Brisley Bell.
Which shops do you rely on?
Supermarkets.
What is your favourite place to eat out?
I mentioned them for my pub answers, but it’s either the Carpenters Arms in Wighton or the Brisley Bell.
What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?
Walking along the beach if it's not too cold, wet and windy... or too hot.
Or, just driving along the coast road enjoying the scenery - there must be a reason this area is such a popular holiday destination, and I don't think we always appreciate it or realise how lucky we are.
Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?
Pensthorpe, the Broads, Sandringham, Holkham and Wells beach.
Who is your north Norfolk hero?
Can't single out one person. There are so many local people, groups and associations that strive to make Fakenham and North Norfolk a better place to live.
What do you most love about north Norfolk?
The peace and quiet and the variety of coastal features from cliffs to marshes and sandy beaches. There are so many other things to do too - from stately homes to the Broads and nature parks - and the fantastic theatres.