Fakenham Figures - Inn's managing director takes on the questions

After moving to Norfolk last September after spending time working on cruise ships, Teresa Haughey, 49, is now the managing director of the Ostrich Inn in South Creake. We asked her to take the hot seat this week as someone who is still relatively new to the county.

1. How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I feel our role within the village is to try to bring the community together, the parish is already working strong, hopefully, we can be a central support.

2. How long have you lived in the area?

I arrived in South Creake in September 2020, moving from a busy Southampton to a very relaxed village has been an adjustment.

3. What would you do if you were mayor of Fakenham for a day?

One day is not a long time to make any changes, so I would probably have one big street party to celebrate everyone being able to socialise again and have a day to always remember.

If there was anything in the town that I would like to see changed, it would be the river walk down by the bridge on the way to Hempton. I’d like to add some benches and improve the walkways, it’s such an idyllic area.

4. What is your favourite landmark?

Holkham Hall is my favourite landmark and a place I have spent a considerable amount of time. They have so much to offer, as well as a place to relax and clear your mind.

5. What is your favourite pub?

The Crown in East Rudham, always a warm welcome and excellent food.

6. Which shops do you rely on?

I’m not a massive shopper, most of my time in the area has been through lockdown which was not so easy.

7. What is your favourite place to eat out?

I have spent most time between The Hero and The Crown, both are very consistent and very friendly.

8. What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

Driving to Holkham Hall and walking for miles with my headphones on, down the beach and within the Estate.

We are so fortunate to have such beauty on our doorstep.

9. Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

The whole coast has so much to offer and is very different in each area, I always give an overall spectrum of the expanse to our guests.

10. Who is your north Norfolk hero?

Grocott & Murfit [Fakenham-based builders have to be my hero, they transformed a very run-down pub into a beautiful welcoming inn in such a short period of time, they really are superstars.

11. What do you most love about north Norfolk?

I spent 25 years on the ocean and living so close to the water is what keeps me sane, I just love this stretch of coast, enchanting beyond belief.