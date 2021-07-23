Fakenham Figures - Pensthorpe manager reveals his love for north Norfolk

Published: 5:30 AM July 23, 2021

This week to take on our questions about his love for the Fakenham area is Pensthorpe general manager, Martin Dupée.

Mr Dupée took over as manager of the nature park in March, having previously been a director of Banham Zoo and head of operations at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure.

What is your name, age, job title?

Martin Dupée, the wrong side of 60 and I am the General Manager at the awesome Pensthorpe Natural Park.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

You may also want to watch:

Having only recently joined the team at Pensthorpe, my role is very much based upon developing and growing the park and the opportunity for residents and visitors to North Norfolk to engage with nature at it’s very best.

I am also a Director of Norfolk & Suffolk Tourist Attractions, a trade organisation promoting and supporting tourism businesses small and large across East Anglia.

Martin Dupee at Pensthorpe - Credit: Denise Bradley

How long have you worked in Fakenham?

I’m extremely new to the area having only joined the team at Pensthorpe in March this year. I live in South Norfolk, commuting daily into this stunning part of the county. I am really looking forward to exploring Fakenham over the coming months.

What is your favourite landmark?

The 18th-century Palladian style of Holkham Hall is hard to beat.

Holkham Hall - Credit: Holkham Hall

What is your favourite pub?

I haven’t had the opportunity to visit many yet however I do highly recommend the Barsham Arms where I had a superb meal only a couple of weeks ago.

Which shops do you enjoy visiting?

I do enjoy finding shops that do the unusual. Whether these are out of the way craft centres or some of the many antique and collectors shops where you can explore and find those hidden treasures.

The Barsham Arms on Fakenham Road, East Barsham. Picture: Andy Langley - Credit: Archant

What is your favourite place to go and eat?

North Norfolk has such a fantastic reputation for so many great places to eat. As time allows, I plan to work my way through the list starting with the White Horse at Brancaster and the Crown Hotel in Wells. I only hope that my waistline can cope!

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

Heading to Blakeney for a long walk out to the point and, naturally, ice cream from my favourite ice cream shop in the county.

Blakeney Harbour. - Credit: Lesley Buckley

Which places would you recommend to visitors?

Where do you start? Such amazing beaches, nature reserves, river walks.

Wherever you head, I always recommend staying a while, enjoy the wonder around you and our amazing countryside. There isn’t anywhere else in the country that can beat it.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

The amazing volunteers working for the RNLI and National Coastwatch. These guys genuinely put their lives aside to protect others every single day of the year in all weathers. Genuine heroes.

Wells Inshore RNLI Lifeboat - Credit: Matthew Usher

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

Having North Norfolk so close to home and having the privilege of working in such a fantastic part of the country. It’s an absolute pleasure.