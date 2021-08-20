Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Figures: Pensthorpe's Deb and Bill Jordan take on our questions

Aaron McMillan

Published: 7:30 AM August 20, 2021   
bill and deb jordan

Owners of Pensthorpe Natural Park Bill and Deb Jordan. - Credit: Archant

We're asking people what they love about living and working in our area. This week we're featuring Bill and Deb Jordan, the owners and "current custodians" of Pensthorpe Natural Park, just outside Fakenham. 

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

With the help of our unique and diverse team, we hope to encourage our visitors to enjoy and respect wildlife and nature for future generations to come.

The gardens at Pensthorpe Natural Park.

The gardens at Pensthorpe Natural Park. - Credit: Richard Brunton

What would you do if you were mayor of Fakenham for a day?

We would look at how we could improve local recycling initiatives in the community.

You may also want to watch:

What is your favourite landmark in the area?

Cley Nature Reserve. It has stunning views across the marshes and a great visitor centre.

The Norfolk Wildlife Trust is supporting the national "30 by 30" campaign to secure 30pc of the nati

The Cley Marshes - Credit: Archant

What is your favourite pub?

The Orange Tree in Thornham is known for great beers and enjoying bar snacks outside in their garden. Even better, it is right by a stop for picking up the wondrous Norfolk Coasthopper bus.

Which shops do you rely on?

When visiting the coast, we always drop by Drove Orchards Farm Shop at Thornham which has a wide range of fresh local food and produce.

What is your favourite place to eat out?

When we have visitors to Norfolk, we take them to The Crown Inn at East Rudham where you can enjoy a lively pub atmosphere with great beers, food, and service.

The Crown Inn, East Rudham. Photo: Google Street View

The Crown Inn, East Rudham. Photo: Google Street View - Credit: Archant

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

Meeting up with the family on Hunstanton beach for a much needed catch up and seeing the sunset over the sea.

Which places in Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

The yearly sculpture exhibition at Houghton Hall. The Food Festival at Holkham Hall and of course family nature trails at Pensthorpe Natural Park.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

Ben Youngs for his outstanding number of English Rugby caps.

Ben Youngs goes over the line to score try during the Six Nations game in Italy Picture: PA

Their Norfolk hero is Ben Youngs, who was born in Aylsham. - Credit: AP

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

Norfolk beaches, tranquillity, space, walking and biking.

*Would you like be featured in our weekly Q&A, or is there someone else you would like to nominate? If so, please email Aaron.McMillan@archant.co.uk.

Fakenham News

