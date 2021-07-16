Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Figures - Vivienne Joslin on what she loves about our town

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:30 AM July 16, 2021   
This week to take on our questions is town councillor Vivienne Joslin.

This week to take on our questions is town councillor Vivienne Joslin.

This week to take on our questions is town councillor Vivienne Joslin. The 70-year-old is a retired library and information specialist. 

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I’m a town councillor, helping to make Fakenham the best it can be.

How long have you lived in Fakenham?

Four years.

What would you do if you were mayor of Fakenham for a day?

Hold an open day for all of any age group, to promote leisure activities to encourage people to keep fit and enjoy the interesting areas around Fakenham from the River Wensum to golf to the Hawk & Owl Trust to football, cricket, hockey, allotment gardening, flower gardening and The Race Course.  I would wish to host the event at the Racecourse.

Due to the Covid restrictions, punters cannot pack the Prince of Wales stand at Fakenham Racecourse.

The Prince of Wales stand at Fakenham Racecourse. Credit: Archant

What is your favourite landmark?

Fakenham Parish Church is my favourite, it has become a historic beacon of the town’s prosperity and heritage throughout the ages and well into the present and future years to come.

What is your favourite pub?

So far an assortment from The Bistro, Hall Staithe, The Barsham Arms, The Nelson at Burnham Market and the newly refurbished and re-opened Henry IV, on Greenway Lane.

The Henry IV pub in Fakenham. 

The Henry IV pub in Fakenham. - Credit: Neil Didsbury


Which shops do you rely on ?

Aldi, Morrisons, Tesco, Lidl, The Larder, Fakenham Market, Papworths, Benbows, Millers Walk in Fakenham, and all the wonderful garden centres in our area.

What is your favourite place to go and eat?

Various but Barsham Arms is definitely towards the top of my list and Nelson at Burnham Market.

The Barsham Arms - once visited by Henry VIII in its previous guise

The Barsham Arms - once visited by Henry VIII in its previous guise - Credit: Archant

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

Driving to a good beach (Brancaster) and walk, paddle and picnic and later either a pub meal or a good takeaway. My picks would either be Greek, Indian or Turkish.

Which places (in north Norfolk) would you recommend to visitors?

Cley-next-the-Sea, along the coast, either way, taking the Coastliner bus service, the Burnhams (all seven of them), the Walsinghams, Wells, Holkham.

Cley-next-the-Sea, Befords

Cley-next-the-Sea, Befords - Credit: Archant

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

Lord Nelson, Turnip Townshend and Sir George Edwards, inspirational in changes to the Agricultural Law Reform, whose grave is in Queen’s Road Cemetery, Fakenham.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

The open spaces, rural life and friendly people.

Fakenham News

