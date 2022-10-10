Fire crews called to blaze in Fakenham garden

Two fire crews were called to a fire in Jubilee Avenue, Fakenham - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters were pressed into action after a blaze broke out in a Fakenham garden.

Two appliances from Fakenham were called to Jubilee Avenue at 8.07pm on Sunday (October 9) evening following reports of a "fire in the open"

They used hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish the fire, and the scene was considered to be safe by around 8.45pm.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the blaze had been at a private property on the road.

They added that the cause of the fire remained unknown and there was unlikely to be any further investigation.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary were also called to the scene just after 8.45pm to assist the fire service.

No injuries were reported and the ambulance service was not required to attend.