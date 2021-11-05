Firefighters set to 'rescue Father Christmas' for charity
Fakenham firefighters are limbering up for their biggest rescue mission yet as they prepare to save Father Christmas.
The crew at Fakenham fire station is fundraising for two charities as part of its 'Race to Rescue Father Christmas' challenge, which will see members run non-stop for 24 hours as a collective.
It will culminate in the rescue of Saint Nick so he can arrive in time to turn on the town's Christmas lights on November 27.
Money raised will be split equally between local charity, First Focus, and The Firefighters Charity.
Mark Edge, crew manager at the station said: “Everyone is feeling really positive about it because, for us, it is just the chance to re-engage with the community following the pandemic.
“We have not been able to do that, to get out and meet with people, so we see this as a chance to get back to the community, get people back into the station and raise money for two worthwhile charities.”
Crew have already been training hard in preparation for the endurance event, including on a treadmill outside Morrisons where they have also been collecting donations.
They have so far raised just under £1,000, and have secured sponsorship from Drifters Fish and Chips.
A trio of warm-up events are still yet to take place, starting with an appearance at the Raynham Estate fireworks display on Friday, November 5.
They will also be at the Tesco on Oak Street, Fakenham, between 10am and 2pm on November 6, and in the town's Market Place from 10am to 2pm on November 13.
For the challenge itself, the crew will take turns running 5km laps from 4pm on November 26, with each member playing their part.
Each lap will start and finish at the fire station, on Norwich Road, and on November 27 the station will be open for members of the public to visit between 10am and 2pm, with a BBQ on offer.
The firefighters will then come together to rescue Santa Claus so he can switch on the lights.
As part of the fundraiser, there will also be a dinner, dance and charity auction in the Prince of Wales stand at Fakenham Racecourse, starting from 7pm on November 20.
For tickets, priced at £50 and including a three-course meal, call 07917530781.