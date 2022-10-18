Five-year-old fills entire shopping trolley for foodbank

Briar Lilly, a pupil at Blenheim Park Academy, filled an entire shopping trolley to donate to a food bank at Fakenham Tesco - Credit: Kaytee Parke

After five-year-old Briar-Lilly was asked by her school to send something in for a foodbank donation at Fakenham Tesco, she wanted to provide a trolley full.

Briar Lilly, a pupil at Blenheim Park Academy, was collecting food for its harvest festival celebration. Her mum, Kaytee Parke, asked her what piece of food she wanted to donate, to which she replied: "Can we fill a trolley for the people who don’t have enough to eat?"

With the help of businesses owned by her grandad and great-grandad, Paul Harrison, owner of Harry’s random stuff and Vic Felgate, of Vic Felgate Auto Repairs, she was able to fill an entire trolley.

After achieving this, Kaytee said: “This is an amazing show of community spirit and we are so proud of her for wanting to do this especially as she is only five years old.

“We wanted to thank Blenheim Park Academy and these two small local businesses that helped her achieve this.”