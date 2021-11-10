Fakenham gardening club host first event in two years
- Credit: Pat Jones
A Fakenham gardening club has held its first event in almost two years.
The Fakenham and District Horticultural Association (FDHA) hosted its late autumn show at Hempton Memorial Hall on November 6.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was the first show the association had held since November 2019.
An array of categories were on show, while 89 exhibits were featured including chrysanthemums, other flowers and plants, fruit, vegetables, flower arranging exhibits, photographs, craft items and baked goods.
Pat Jones, secretary of the FDHA, said: “The exhibitors were delighted to have the opportunity to take part.
"This was a smaller show than usual, but it was well supported and everyone agreed that the quality of the exhibits was very good.”
The group will be holding its Annual General Meeting from 7.30pm on November 15 at The Bell in Hempton. The group will be looking to fill several vacancies.
