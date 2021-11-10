Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Fakenham gardening club host first event in two years

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:58 AM November 10, 2021
The Fakenham and District Horticultural Association held its late autumn show at Hempton Memorial Hall.

The Fakenham and District Horticultural Association held its late autumn show at Hempton Memorial Hall. - Credit: Pat Jones

A Fakenham gardening club has held its first event in almost two years.

The Fakenham and District Horticultural Association (FDHA) hosted its late autumn show at Hempton Memorial Hall on November 6.

Winning vase of Chrysanthemeums at the Fakenham and District Horticultural Association late autumn show.

Winning vase of Chrysanthemeums at the Fakenham and District Horticultural Association late autumn show. - Credit: Pat Jones

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was the first show the association had held since November 2019.

An array of categories were on show, while 89 exhibits were featured including chrysanthemums, other flowers and plants, fruit, vegetables, flower arranging exhibits, photographs, craft items and baked goods.

Fruit & Vegetable creatures at the Fakenham and District Horticultural Association late autumn show at Hempton Memorial Hall.

Fruit & Vegetable creatures at the Fakenham and District Horticultural Association late autumn show at Hempton Memorial Hall. - Credit: Pat Jones

Pat Jones, secretary of the FDHA, said: “The exhibitors were delighted to have the opportunity to take part.

"This was a smaller show than usual, but it was well supported and everyone agreed that the quality of the exhibits was very good.”

The group will be holding its Annual General Meeting from 7.30pm on November 15 at The Bell in Hempton. The group will be looking to fill several vacancies. 

Flowers in pumpkins at the Fakenham and District Horticultural Association late autumn show at Hempton Memorial Hall.

Flowers in pumpkins at the Fakenham and District Horticultural Association late autumn show at Hempton Memorial Hall. - Credit: Pat Jones

Flowers Arrangements Strictly Christmas at the Fakenham and District Horticultural Association late autumn show

Flowers arrangments Strictly Christmas at the Fakenham and District Horticultural Association late autumn show at Hempton Memorial Hall. - Credit: Pat Jones

Decorated Gingerbread persons at the Fakenham and District Horticultural Association late autumn show

Decorated Gingerbread persons at the Fakenham and District Horticultural Association late autumn show at Hempton Memorial Hall. - Credit: Pat Jones

Chrysanthemum bloom at the Fakenham and District Horticultural Association late autumn show at Hempton Memorial Hall.

Chrysanthemum bloom at the Fakenham and District Horticultural Association late autumn show at Hempton Memorial Hall. - Credit: Pat Jones

