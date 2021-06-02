Wacky races and lots to do as town's activity week returns

Published: 11:30 AM June 2, 2021

A popular events week is planning for to return with a bumper schedule of activities.

Active Fakenham is hoping that this year will see the return of 'Get Active week' in the market town after last year’s event was cancelled as a result of the pandemic. They are not sure if the week will go ahead but have begun planning the events in hopes that they will.

The provisional date of the festival will take place from August 21 to 29.

Active Fakenham chairman Richard Crook, who is organising the festival. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

The group is now asking for potential participants to get in touch. Chair for Active Fakenham, Richard Crook said they will be able to help anyone who wants to get involved.

“We are looking to promote local organisations and offer something to locals and visitors," he said.

“We hope potential partners will offer something different, free, low cost, interesting and fun. We already have several events booked and will try to coordinate so the programme fits well.

“We provide lots of free publicity for those taking part, there is no cost to join in.”

Charity duck race, Fakenham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

The current plan is to start the week with a range of activities, including a free community festival. The event will include music, stalls, the popular great Fakenham duck race, the Fakenham corporate duck race and the second Fakenham cardboard raft race.

The week will culminate in the non-competitive Ride North Norfolk social cycle for all abilities, with rides from 15 to 100 miles.

Active Fakenham is hoping to have the Fakenham community festival, duck race, and the music festival taking place on August 22, with Ride North Norfolk taking place on August 29.

A local band kicks off the Fakenham music festival which starts Get Active week in the town. Picture: Active Fakenham - Credit: Archant

This will be the ninth time the week takes place, with previous events seeing nine days of activities taking place across the town, ranging from free gym entry and sports, storytelling, archery, bowls, cake decoration, contract bridge, a dog show, family yoga, and much more.

The 2021 programme will involve activities run by local groups and businesses. If you want to respond to Active Fakenham’s call and become a potential participant to get in touch.

For more information or to join in go to the Active Fakenham website or social media or email Richard@activefakenham.org.uk

Two cyclists on the Ride North Norfolk event as part of Get Active Week in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham - Credit: Archant



