Super great-grandad completes Three Peak Challenge
- Credit: Shane Allen
He might be pushing 80, but one Fakenham great-grandad is proving that age is just a number after he completed the three peaks.
Paul Allen, from Fakenham, is a mountain climbing king after climbing Snowdonia and completing the National Three Peaks Challenge on July 30.
Mr Allen climbed Ben Nevis last year, and Scarfell Pike seven years ago.
The 78-year-old’s family and himself donated £300 to Cancer Research as part of the climb.
He hopes his effort will inspire others to do something similar, regardless of their age.
“I am really hoping that I will encourage other people to take part and do something similar for charity and help them out,” Mr Allen said.
“The three peaks is something I have always wanted to do, I hope to inspire a couple more people my age to take it on.”
Mr Allen added that he would have turned around and tried again due to the wet and windy weather he and his son Shane faced on the climb up Snowdonia - but due to the 300 miles between home and the peak, decided to push on.
“It felt like winter up there,” he added.
“We could not get any of the lovely views which is a shame, but with these peaks, it's pot luck.
“The wind was so strong, you felt that you were holding on or would have been blown off.
“But when we finished it, that was lovely and so pleasing, I am more proud of doing it.”
The grandad-of-four, and great-grandad-of-five (with one more on the way), is known as a bit of a thrill seeker.
Over the years, he has ridden in a hot air balloon, driven racing cars, shot up like a rocket in a glider and flown in a tiger moth.
One of his grandchildren, Lauren Duraj, said: “As a family, we are so proud of him, it has always been on his bucket list to complete the three peaks. It is really wonderful to see him achieve it,m especially given the tough conditions, I do not think I could have done it.
“He has always been challenged himself, so it was not a surprise he completed this life long dream of his.”
You might think as Mr Allen approaches 80 he might slow down, but that is far from the truth.
He now has dreams of taking part in a spitfire flight.
“I have got good health, i might as well make good use of it, that's how I look at it.”