Fakenham great-grandad celebrates after scaling Ben Nevis

Published: 2:57 PM July 8, 2021

A great-grandad from Fakenham is celebrating after conquering Ben Nevis last month.

Paul Allen successfully scaled the Scottish mountain on June 30 as he raised money for Alzheimer's research. The 77-year-old climbed Nevis with a mountain guide and three other walkers alongside him.

His trip was already memorable but the grandad-of-four, and great-grandad-of-three completed his journey on his great-grandson's fourth birthday, proudly displaying a banner that read ‘Happy Fourth Birthday Novvi, love from pop pop’ at the top of Ben Nevis.

Paul Allen scaled Nevis with a mountain guide and three other walkers alongside him on his way up the Scottish summit. - Credit: Paul Allen

Mr Allen, who also climbed Scafell Pike, the highest mountain in England six years ago, said: “I was so lucky with the weather and it was an amazing experience reaching the summit.

“The most lasting experience was sharing the magnificent views with such wonderful and supportive people who walked with me.

You may also want to watch:

“The most challenging part was the descent.

“Obviously, in Norfolk we don’t have such mountainous terrain, but I have absolutely no regrets and will remember this adventure forever.

Walkers scaling up Ben Nevis. - Credit: Paul Allen

“I am so grateful to my family and fellow walkers for donating to Alzheimer’s research which is a charity close to my heart, as my father succumbed to this horrible disease.”

He has so far raised £500.

Sonia Stickland, Mr Allen's daughter, was full of pride for her dad’s achievement.

Paul Allen sharing his views from Ben Nevis on June 30. - Credit: Paul Allen

“He embraces life and over time has been in a hot air balloon, driven racing cars, shot up like a rocket in a glider and flown in a tiger moth, amongst other things,” she said.

“I’ve never known him to be anything else but determined when he sets his mind to do something. When we received a WhatsApp message to say he was at the top along with the beautiful pictures, We have all never felt so proud.

“My little grandson Novrus was convinced pops had climbed the mountain just for him on his birthday.”

This is not the end of his climbing, as he plans to climb Wales' Snowdonia next, just as soon as his muscles recover.