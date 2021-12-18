Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Your say: What do you think of the alleged Downing Street Christmas party?

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:00 AM December 18, 2021
We spoke with people in Fakenham to see how they felt about the alleged gathering in Downing Street last Christmas. 

We spoke with people in Fakenham to see how they felt about the alleged gathering in Downing Street last Christmas. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

We asked people in Fakenham for their thoughts on the alleged Downing Street Christmas party.

Pat Goldspink, 79, from East Rudham

Pat Goldspink, 79, from East Rudham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Pat Goldspink, 79, from East Rudham, said: “If true, it should not have happened. I suppose I was more upset than angry about the story. The rules at the time did not affect me as we always have Christmas on our own, me and my husband.”

Linda Rose, 67, from Wiltshire.

Linda Rose, 67, from Wiltshire. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Linda Rose, 67, from Wiltshire, said: “I did not see my mum for a whole year because she was in a care home in Norfolk. I could not see her and they were apparently having a party - it is horrible. We lost her two weeks before I could see her.”

Caroline Saunders, 76, from Great Walsingham

Caroline Saunders, 76, from Great Walsingham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Caroline Saunders, 76, from Great Walsingham, said: “It does get to you when you hear all that. It seems it is one rule for them and another rule for all of us.”

Kate Hewitt, 49, from Fakenham

Kate Hewitt, 49, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Kate Hewitt, 49, from Fakenham, said: “If it did happen, then it is very hypocritical. It seems one rule for them and one rule for us. I have been listening to the news and, if someone apologises, then something happened.”

Merlyn Watts, 76, from Fakenham

Merlyn Watts, 76, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Merlyn Watts, 76, from Fakenham, said: “Really, I wish I would have been invited. It just sums up the present government.”

Gillian Segers, 78, from Fakenham

Gillian Segers, 78, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Gillian Segers, 78, from Fakenham, said: “I do not know what to think. I think everyone has broken the rules at one stage. We all know someone who has done something they should not have done at some point.”

Fakenham News

