Fakenham Times > News

Your Say: What do you think of face masks being mandatory again?

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 7:00 AM December 11, 2021
How are people in Fakenham reacting to the new covid restrictions?

As face masks are once again made mandatory for shops and public transport, how are people in Fakenham reacting to the new covid restrictions? - Credit: Aaron McMillan

After face masks were once again made mandatory in shops and on public transport, how is the public responding?

Our reporter, Aaron McMillan, spoke to people in Fakenham for their thoughts. 

Mitchell Berger, 63, from Fakenham

Mitchell Berger, 63, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Mitchell Berger, 63, from Fakenham, said: “It sounds great to me. If it is needed then we should do it. I go with what the scientists say.”

Paul Garnett, 78, from Colkirk.

Paul Garnett, 78, from Colkirk. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Paul Garnett, 78, from Colkirk, said: “Definitely a good thing, it should be mandatory. It is a good thing they are back.”

Jacqueline Garrett, 75, from Colkirk.

Jacqueline Garrett, 75, from Colkirk. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Jacqueline Garrett, 75, from Colkirk, said: “It is a good thing. We have always worn them. I do think if they had done it right from the start, making them mandatory, then we would not be in the state we are in now.”

Thomas Sutcliffe, 46, from King’s Lynn.

Thomas Sutcliffe, 46, from King’s Lynn. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Thomas Sutcliffe, 46, from King’s Lynn, said: “I think at the moment it is necessary. Even before the new variant hit, the transmission rate and the death rate should not have been ignored.”

Donna Morton, 41, from Great Ryburgh,

Donna Morton, 41, from Great Ryburgh. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Donna Morton, 41, from Great Ryburgh, said: “It is a good thing. The government should not have stopped them in the first place.”

Lance Sharpus-Jones, 75, from Thursford.

Lance Sharpus-Jones, 75, from Thursford. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Lance Sharpus-Jones, 75, from Thursford, said: “I think it should have been [mandatory] from the start. Look at Asia; they have been wearing them since SARS. The fact is, it tells people that there is a problem if you see someone wearing a mask. We know we have to be protected. I am asthmatic but I wear one."

