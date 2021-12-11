Your Say: What do you think of face masks being mandatory again?
After face masks were once again made mandatory in shops and on public transport, how is the public responding?
Our reporter, Aaron McMillan, spoke to people in Fakenham for their thoughts.
Mitchell Berger, 63, from Fakenham, said: “It sounds great to me. If it is needed then we should do it. I go with what the scientists say.”
Paul Garnett, 78, from Colkirk, said: “Definitely a good thing, it should be mandatory. It is a good thing they are back.”
Jacqueline Garrett, 75, from Colkirk, said: “It is a good thing. We have always worn them. I do think if they had done it right from the start, making them mandatory, then we would not be in the state we are in now.”
Thomas Sutcliffe, 46, from King’s Lynn, said: “I think at the moment it is necessary. Even before the new variant hit, the transmission rate and the death rate should not have been ignored.”
Donna Morton, 41, from Great Ryburgh, said: “It is a good thing. The government should not have stopped them in the first place.”
Lance Sharpus-Jones, 75, from Thursford, said: “I think it should have been [mandatory] from the start. Look at Asia; they have been wearing them since SARS. The fact is, it tells people that there is a problem if you see someone wearing a mask. We know we have to be protected. I am asthmatic but I wear one."