Yard sale exceeds expectation to raise £1,000 for Ukraine appeal

People in Fakenham enjoyment the refreshment on offer at the yard sale event - Credit: Imogen Kirk

Sixty households took part in a yard sale which raised more than £1,000 for Ukraine.

The Fakenham Yard Sale, organised by Imogen Kirk and Tracey Beane, was held across the market town on Sunday, May 15.

The Fakenham yard sale was held across the town on May 15 - Credit: Imogen Kirk

The community event raised £1,040 for the British Red Cross appeal through donations. Some of the 60 houses which took part donated every penny made on the day.

Miss Kirk initially suggested the idea on the town’s Facebook page to gauge interest, before reaching out to Mrs Beane for support.

The pair arranged for people to donate £5 directly to the appeal to feature on the map, and organised refreshments.

Clothes on sale at the Fakenham yard sale - Credit: Imogen Kirk

“We are really pleased with how it went,” said Miss Kirk.

“We had no real expectation for it; it was an informal event to fundraise and the day exceeded expectations with the support of the sellers. It was a nice community day.”

Due to the success, the pair are now looking at turning the yard sale into an annual event.