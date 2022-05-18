Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Yard sale exceeds expectation to raise £1,000 for Ukraine appeal

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:45 PM May 18, 2022
People in Fakenham enjoyment the refreshment on offer at the yard sale event

People in Fakenham enjoyment the refreshment on offer at the yard sale event - Credit: Imogen Kirk

Sixty households took part in a yard sale which raised more than £1,000 for Ukraine.

The Fakenham Yard Sale, organised by Imogen Kirk and Tracey Beane, was held across the market town on Sunday, May 15.

The Fakenham yard sale was held across the town on May 15

The Fakenham yard sale was held across the town on May 15 - Credit: Imogen Kirk

The community event raised £1,040 for the British Red Cross appeal through donations. Some of the 60 houses which took part donated every penny made on the day.

Miss Kirk initially suggested the idea on the town’s Facebook page to gauge interest, before reaching out to Mrs Beane for support.

The pair arranged for people to donate £5 directly to the appeal to feature on the map, and organised refreshments.

Clothes on sale at the Fakenham yard sale

Clothes on sale at the Fakenham yard sale - Credit: Imogen Kirk

“We are really pleased with how it went,” said Miss Kirk.

“We had no real expectation for it; it was an informal event to fundraise and the day exceeded expectations with the support of the sellers. It was a nice community day.”

Most Read

  1. 1 More details revealed on replacement for beloved coastal railway
  2. 2 Ladies to take centre stage at Fakenham Races season finale
  3. 3 Yard sale exceeds expectation to raise £1,000 for Ukraine appeal
  1. 4 The Female Fisherman 'overwhelmed' by national award win
  2. 5 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk
  3. 6 Cadets head out for a week at sea
  4. 7 'Beheading' comment sees councillor reported to police
  5. 8 Repair work set to get under way at 'carbuncle' property
  6. 9 Host of Fakenham Jubilee events revealed
  7. 10 'Plenty of effort and hard work' - new Fakenham mayor's pledge to town

Due to the success, the pair are now looking at turning the yard sale into an annual event. 

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Teresa Kleinhans, bosss of Fakenham's Wensum Dental Practice, has been working hard following a CQC inspection

Dentist staff working round the clock to address 'enforcement action'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Plans to bring a new swimming pool to Fakenham have been unveiled. Inset, town mayor, Gilly Foortse 

Plans for new Fakenham swimming pool and sports pitch revealed

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Victoria Inn, Holkham. Pic: Victoria Inn Holkham

Updated

Holkham pub closes to drinkers to become hotel and restaurant

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The decision to sell the Parklands site at Pudding Norton was made in March 2020

Council set to sell mobile home site

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon