Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Town's flower display blooms back to life

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:39 PM June 16, 2021   
Janet Holdom, the project manager joined by Oliver Francis (BR) Gary Besant (FL) and Jamie Francis (FR)

Janet Holdom, the project manager (BL) was joined by Oliver Francis (BR) Gary Besant (FL) and Jamie Francis (FR) in the Market Place while putting up the flowers on the town’s war memorial. - Credit: Janet Holdom.

A town’s summer flower display is ready to bloom back into life.

Fakenham in Bloom, organised by Fakenham Area Partnership, which has been running every year since 2006, is ready to return following last year’s covid hibernation. The town’s business premises and war memorial will be the subject of colourful floral displays that brighten up the town.

Beryl Bratt, area partnership chairman said: “The team are glad to be back and keen to get the show on the road again.”

Janet Holdom, the project manager was joined by Jamie, Oliver and Edward Francis along with Gary Besant in the Market Place while putting up the flowers on the town’s war memorial.

Mrs Holdom also shared her thanks with Mark Borley, the proprietor and Debbie Hall, the manager at Del’s Nurseries for the colourful floral displays they donated which are blooming across the market town.

You may also want to watch:

The display features a cascade of petunias tumbling from the war memorial steps, which she is sure will help the town smile from June to October.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dragons and dinosaurs to feature at new adventure trail opening in Norfolk
  2. 2 Your chance to spend a night in an upcycled beach hut
  3. 3 'In my dreams forever' - Brothers-in-law open street food takeaway
  1. 4 'I love the pine woods at Wells': Q&A with skipper Liam Pink
  2. 5 New Wells lobster hatchery to support sustainability
  3. 6 Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home
  4. 7 Over-23s invited to book vaccines in Norfolk and Waveney from Tuesday
  5. 8 Sisters of BBC judge hope to breathe new life into Fakenham pub
  6. 9 Could you be a gilly warden? Ex-quayside volunteer hopes role is revived
  7. 10 Covid Delta variant cases double in Norfolk
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Owner of Crafty Ones in Fakenham, Alice Scourfield outside the shop

From lockdown hobby to high street shop - New Fakenham crafts store opens

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Nick Bencze runs J.Metcalf Jewellers on the Upper Market in the market town.

'Everything has to end' - Jeweller to retire after 16 years on high street

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Pensthorpe Natural Park (photo: Marcus Harpur)

BBC Springwatch to return to Norfolk beauty spot

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Holidaymakers enjoying one of the beach huts at Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Boode

Gallery

A peek inside 10 Wells-next-the-Sea beach huts

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus