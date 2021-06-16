Town's flower display blooms back to life
- Credit: Janet Holdom.
A town’s summer flower display is ready to bloom back into life.
Fakenham in Bloom, organised by Fakenham Area Partnership, which has been running every year since 2006, is ready to return following last year’s covid hibernation. The town’s business premises and war memorial will be the subject of colourful floral displays that brighten up the town.
Beryl Bratt, area partnership chairman said: “The team are glad to be back and keen to get the show on the road again.”
Janet Holdom, the project manager was joined by Jamie, Oliver and Edward Francis along with Gary Besant in the Market Place while putting up the flowers on the town’s war memorial.
Mrs Holdom also shared her thanks with Mark Borley, the proprietor and Debbie Hall, the manager at Del’s Nurseries for the colourful floral displays they donated which are blooming across the market town.
You may also want to watch:
The display features a cascade of petunias tumbling from the war memorial steps, which she is sure will help the town smile from June to October.
Most Read
- 1 Dragons and dinosaurs to feature at new adventure trail opening in Norfolk
- 2 Your chance to spend a night in an upcycled beach hut
- 3 'In my dreams forever' - Brothers-in-law open street food takeaway
- 4 'I love the pine woods at Wells': Q&A with skipper Liam Pink
- 5 New Wells lobster hatchery to support sustainability
- 6 Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home
- 7 Over-23s invited to book vaccines in Norfolk and Waveney from Tuesday
- 8 Sisters of BBC judge hope to breathe new life into Fakenham pub
- 9 Could you be a gilly warden? Ex-quayside volunteer hopes role is revived
- 10 Covid Delta variant cases double in Norfolk