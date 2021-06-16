Town's flower display blooms back to life

Published: 12:39 PM June 16, 2021

A town’s summer flower display is ready to bloom back into life.

Fakenham in Bloom, organised by Fakenham Area Partnership, which has been running every year since 2006, is ready to return following last year’s covid hibernation. The town’s business premises and war memorial will be the subject of colourful floral displays that brighten up the town.

Beryl Bratt, area partnership chairman said: “The team are glad to be back and keen to get the show on the road again.”

Janet Holdom, the project manager was joined by Jamie, Oliver and Edward Francis along with Gary Besant in the Market Place while putting up the flowers on the town’s war memorial.

Mrs Holdom also shared her thanks with Mark Borley, the proprietor and Debbie Hall, the manager at Del’s Nurseries for the colourful floral displays they donated which are blooming across the market town.

The display features a cascade of petunias tumbling from the war memorial steps, which she is sure will help the town smile from June to October.