Pub invites youngsters to try their hand at pizza making
Youngsters from a Fakenham school have been given a slice of experience in the kitchen.
Three classes from the town’s infant school were invited to take part in pizza-making sessions at The Crown pub.
The children had been hoping to make the Italian favourite at school, prompting year two teacher Laura Gray to contact landlady, Alie Hannam - who was all too happy to help.
“We are a community pub and helping out in the community is important to us," said Ms Hannam.
“When the children arrive they’re very excited and want to learn all about the ingredients that go into the pizzas.
“I’ve had parents message me personally to say how much they enjoyed it.”
Sarah Gallichan, headteacher at Fakenham Infant and Nursery School, added: "This is a fantastic opportunity for the school and children to be engaging with the local community.
"The children have gained first-hand experience of the pizza-making process and the importance of following instructions, both of which will engage and support with writing tasks at school."