Pub invites youngsters to try their hand at pizza making

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:04 PM February 23, 2022
Aaron, seven, from Fakenham Infant and Nursery School with sous chef, Kaiya Kurucu, as they make pizzas at the Crown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Youngsters from a Fakenham school have been given a slice of experience in the kitchen.

Three classes from the town’s infant school were invited to take part in pizza-making sessions at The Crown pub.

Lucy, left, and Brooke, both six, sprinkle cheese on their pizzas at the Crown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The children had been hoping to make the Italian favourite at school, prompting year two teacher Laura Gray to contact landlady, Alie Hannam - who was all too happy to help. 

 “We are a community pub and helping out in the community is important to us," said Ms Hannam. 

“When the children arrive they’re very excited and want to learn all about the ingredients that go into the pizzas.

Ethan, six, from Fakenham Infant and Nursery School enjoying his pizza at the Crown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

“I’ve had parents message me personally to say how much they enjoyed it.”

Sarah Gallichan, headteacher at Fakenham Infant and Nursery School, added: "This is a fantastic opportunity for the school and children to be engaging with the local community.

"The children have gained first-hand experience of the pizza-making process  and the importance of following instructions, both of which will engage and support with writing tasks at school."

Six-year-old Layla from Fakenham Infant and Nursery School enjoying the pizza she made at the Crown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Head chef Harley Golec, at the Crown at Fakenham, puts the pizzas made by children from Fakenham Infant and Nursery School in the oven. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Children from Fakenham Infant and Nursery School with sous chef, Kaiya Kurucu, as they make pizzas at the Crown. From left, Aaron, seven; Caleb, six; Ella, Six; and Ellena, seven. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Lincoln, seven, from Fakenham Infant and Nursery School, making pizza at the Crown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Ashton, six, tries his pizza at the Crown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Jenson, six, tries his pizza at the Crown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022


