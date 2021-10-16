Your say - Has Bond tempted you back to the cinema?

Published: 7:00 AM October 16, 2021

We asked people in Fakenham if they had been off to the pictures for Bond’s 25th outing, and how do they feel about returning to the cinema. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Many cinemas have said that the new James Bond film has been their saviour as many people take to their seats for the first time since the covid outbreak.

But, have people in Fakenham been off to the pictures for Bond’s 25th outing, and how do they feel about returning to the intimate setting?

Our reporter, Aaron McMillan, asked people in the town if they have seen 007's latest instalments, No Time To Die, and how they feel about returning to the cinema.

Stanley Armiger, 67, from Fulmodeston. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Stanley Armiger, 67, from Fulmodeston, said: “Not yet, but I am planning on going at some point. Just haven't had the time to see it yet. It seems to have got good reviews so I am looking forward to going back to see it in the pictures.”

Michael Hones, 55, from East Dereham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Michael Hones, 55, from East Dereham, said: “No I have not seen it. I am planning to see Dune first. I am feeling good about going back to the cinema.”

Peter Gyton, 70, from Ringstead. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Peter Gyton, 70, from Ringstead, said: “No I have not seen it yet, as it is not really my sort of thing. I do not tend to go to the cinema due to health problems.

"If there was something I really wanted to see, I would go. I would wear a mask and want to be among people who also wore a mask.

"I feel we should carry on wearing them inside, that is my opinion.”

Leanna Smith, 36, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Leanna Smith, 36, from Fakenham, said: “No I have not seen it yet. I will probably have to go and watch it with the fella though. I feel fine about going to the cinema because I want things to go back to normal now.”

Susan Williams, 68, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Susan Williams, 68, from Fakenham, said: “Not yet, but I will probably go to see it to see the changes. I'm not nervous about going to see it in Fakenham as they normally space out the screenings quite well.

"I am going to the theatre tomorrow and I am nervous about that.”

David Gray, 71, from Hunstanton. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

David Gray, 71, from Hunstanton, said: “I have not seen it yet. I do not usually go to the pictures that often but I do buy the DVDs.

"I do not feel worried about it, I wear my masks everywhere and I do not feel nervous about it.”