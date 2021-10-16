Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Your say - Has Bond tempted you back to the cinema?

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 7:00 AM October 16, 2021   
We asked people in Fakenham how do they feel about returning to the cinema.

We asked people in Fakenham if they had been off to the pictures for Bond’s 25th outing, and how do they feel about returning to the cinema. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Many cinemas have said that the new James Bond film has been their saviour as many people take to their seats for the first time since the covid outbreak.

But, have people in Fakenham been off to the pictures for Bond’s 25th outing, and how do they feel about returning to the intimate setting?

Our reporter, Aaron McMillan, asked people in the town if they have seen 007's latest instalments, No Time To Die, and how they feel about returning to the cinema.

Stanley Armiger, 67, from Fulmodeston.

Stanley Armiger, 67, from Fulmodeston. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Stanley Armiger, 67, from Fulmodeston, said: “Not yet, but I am planning on going at some point. Just haven't had the time to see it yet. It seems to have got good reviews so I am looking forward to going back to see it in the pictures.”

Michael Hones, 55, from East Dereham.

Michael Hones, 55, from East Dereham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Michael Hones, 55, from East Dereham, said: “No I have not seen it. I am planning to see Dune first. I am feeling good about going back to the cinema.”

Peter Gyton, 70, from Ringstead.

Peter Gyton, 70, from Ringstead. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

You may also want to watch:

Peter Gyton, 70, from Ringstead, said: “No I have not seen it yet, as it is not really my sort of thing. I do not tend to go to the cinema due to health problems.

"If there was something I really wanted to see, I would go. I would wear a mask and want to be among people who also wore a mask.

Most Read

  1. 1 Crews called to blaze on boat in Wells Harbour
  2. 2 Plans could see office transformed into tattoo parlour
  3. 3 Friends rescue baby barn owl who fell from tree
  1. 4 Popular former mechanic and town councillor dies aged 88
  2. 5 950-home bid takes step forward after £7m developer contribution agreed
  3. 6 Former army officer resigns as councillor for 'personal reasons'
  4. 7 Sports centre hoping to shake 'hidden gem' tag
  5. 8 Vital Fakenham charity secures future and gets back to business
  6. 9 Unique Norfolk tower wins national architecture award
  7. 10 Mum pays tribute to 'everyone's sunshine' Kaiden, eight

"I feel we should carry on wearing them inside, that is my opinion.”

Leanna Smith, 36, from Fakenham.

Leanna Smith, 36, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Leanna Smith, 36, from Fakenham, said: “No I have not seen it yet. I will probably have to go and watch it with the fella though. I feel fine about going to the cinema because I want things to go back to normal now.”

Susan Williams, 68, from Fakenham.

Susan Williams, 68, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Susan Williams, 68, from Fakenham, said: “Not yet, but I will probably go to see it to see the changes. I'm not nervous about going to see it in Fakenham as they normally space out the screenings quite well.

"I am going to the theatre tomorrow and I am nervous about that.”

David Gray, 71, from Hunstanton.

David Gray, 71, from Hunstanton. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

David Gray, 71, from Hunstanton, said: “I have not seen it yet. I do not usually go to the pictures that often but I do buy the DVDs.

"I do not feel worried about it, I wear my masks everywhere and I do not feel nervous about it.”

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Care home in Fakenham

Care home to close after inspectors brand it unsafe

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Field is closing his Fakenham shop, Broadland Shoes, at the end of November

Shoe shop set to close after more than two decades in business

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
St Nicholas Church in Wells-next-the-Sea has been awarded a £286,100 National Lottery Heritage Fund Grant.

13th century Norfolk church to be restored following lottery grant

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast.

Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon