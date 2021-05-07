Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Firm making glass canaries to celebrate promotion doubles its stock

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:12 PM May 7, 2021   
Langham Glass owner Paul Miller with this year's Norwich City glass canary.

Langham Glass owner Paul Miller with this year's Norwich City glass canary. - Credit: Langham Glass

A business which has made glass canaries to celebrate Norwich City's success has doubled its stock to ensure it has enough for fans hoping to mark the club's promotion.

Langham Glass in Fakenham is selling the glass mascot to commemorate City's return to the premier league.

The canary, which costs £99.95, has sold out in its first weekend on sale on previous runs, but this year the firm has doubled its stock to make sure more people have a chance to get their hands on one.

This year's canary proudly wearing the bright yellow and green scarf, worn by city’s fans.

This year's canary proudly wearing the bright yellow and green scarf, worn by city’s fans - Credit: Langham Glass

Jonathan Miller, managing director at Langham Glass, said: “It's been a really good reaction and people like them.

“It’s been steady so far, but we have noticed that people are not ringing and we are worried they think we have already sold out.

“We know that people were upset after they missed previous editions so we wanted to extend the run this time.

Back in 2019, they sold out so quickly that this time around they have doubled their stock, with 500 birds up for sale.

Back in 2019, they sold out so quickly that this time around they have doubled their stock, with 500 birds up for sale. - Credit: Langham Glass

You may also want to watch:

“It’s a piece of memorabilia that will remind us of the good times and returning to the premier league.”

You can order your canary by calling the business on 01328 863500.

Most Read

  1. 1 Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales
  2. 2 Rescue drama as yacht cut adrift after losing power
  3. 3 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
  1. 4 Councillors back lido proposal but want more detailed plans
  2. 5 Litter pickers collect 60 bags of rubbish - and push council to do more
  3. 6 'Dystopian castle' in seaside village may escape demolition
  4. 7 Three adorable abandoned day-old kittens adopted by stray
  5. 8 Group overwhelmed by support as they aim to 'reclaim the lane'
  6. 9 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: County council election results
  7. 10 Popular railway will 'cease to exist' as soon as this year
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photot of Beccles Lido on a very warm and sunny day. Picture: James Bass

Town lido could create 50 new jobs, says campaign leader

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Tom Hanks attending The Post European Premiere at The Odeon Leicester Square, London.

What do we know about Spielberg and Hanks' war series set in Norfolk?

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Helen Webster was taken to hospital after the road traffic collision at Lenwade, outside of Norwich

Cyclist seriously hurt in caravan hit-and-run crash

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Mr Armstrong is one of the volunteers who help to run the railway when it is open Picture: Chris Bis

'World's smallest railway' gets back on the rails

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus