Firm making glass canaries to celebrate promotion doubles its stock

Published: 3:12 PM May 7, 2021

A business which has made glass canaries to celebrate Norwich City's success has doubled its stock to ensure it has enough for fans hoping to mark the club's promotion.

Langham Glass in Fakenham is selling the glass mascot to commemorate City's return to the premier league.

The canary, which costs £99.95, has sold out in its first weekend on sale on previous runs, but this year the firm has doubled its stock to make sure more people have a chance to get their hands on one.

This year's canary proudly wearing the bright yellow and green scarf, worn by city’s fans - Credit: Langham Glass

Jonathan Miller, managing director at Langham Glass, said: “It's been a really good reaction and people like them.

“It’s been steady so far, but we have noticed that people are not ringing and we are worried they think we have already sold out.

“We know that people were upset after they missed previous editions so we wanted to extend the run this time.

Back in 2019, they sold out so quickly that this time around they have doubled their stock, with 500 birds up for sale. - Credit: Langham Glass

You may also want to watch:

“It’s a piece of memorabilia that will remind us of the good times and returning to the premier league.”

You can order your canary by calling the business on 01328 863500.