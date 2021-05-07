Firm making glass canaries to celebrate promotion doubles its stock
- Credit: Langham Glass
A business which has made glass canaries to celebrate Norwich City's success has doubled its stock to ensure it has enough for fans hoping to mark the club's promotion.
Langham Glass in Fakenham is selling the glass mascot to commemorate City's return to the premier league.
The canary, which costs £99.95, has sold out in its first weekend on sale on previous runs, but this year the firm has doubled its stock to make sure more people have a chance to get their hands on one.
Jonathan Miller, managing director at Langham Glass, said: “It's been a really good reaction and people like them.
“It’s been steady so far, but we have noticed that people are not ringing and we are worried they think we have already sold out.
“We know that people were upset after they missed previous editions so we wanted to extend the run this time.
“It’s a piece of memorabilia that will remind us of the good times and returning to the premier league.”
You can order your canary by calling the business on 01328 863500.
