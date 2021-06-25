'Proud and grateful ' - Fakenham lit up in green for St John's Day
- Credit: Fakenham Town Council
Fakenham was gowned in green on Thursday to honour St John's Day and its volunteers.
On the evening of June 24, all over the country, more than 100 well-known buildings and landmarks were lit up in green in support of national healthcare and first aid charity, St John Ambulance.
In Fakenham, the town’s Edward VII lamp was shining green and bunting decorated the war memorial in the town’s marketplace in honour to mark the day.
Gilly Foortse, mayor of the town said: “Fakenham Town Council is delighted to be able to support the St John’s people as they continue to work on the NHS vaccination programme and when they return to event duties and first aid training.
“England is a country of volunteers and charities and the St. John’s ambulance is one of which we are all justifiably proud and grateful.”
Across Norfolk, other landmarks were lit up in green to honour the Day.