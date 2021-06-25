'Proud and grateful ' - Fakenham lit up in green for St John's Day

Published: 11:43 AM June 25, 2021

Trudie Needham (District Safeguarding Officer for St. John) with Mayor of Fakenham, Gilly Foortse and Amelia Smith from St John. - Credit: Fakenham Town Council

Fakenham was gowned in green on Thursday to honour St John's Day and its volunteers.

On the evening of June 24, all over the country, more than 100 well-known buildings and landmarks were lit up in green in support of national healthcare and first aid charity, St John Ambulance.

In Fakenham, the town’s Edward VII lamp was shining green for St John's Day. - Credit: Fakenham Town Council

In Fakenham, the town’s Edward VII lamp was shining green and bunting decorated the war memorial in the town’s marketplace in honour to mark the day.

Gilly Foortse, mayor of the town said: “Fakenham Town Council is delighted to be able to support the St John’s people as they continue to work on the NHS vaccination programme and when they return to event duties and first aid training.

In front of the King Edward VII lamp, (front) Amelia Smith and Oliver Needham and behind them are Trudie Needham (District Safeguarding Officer – Norfolk St John Ambulance East Region (South) and Gilly Foortse. - Credit: Fakenham Town Council

“England is a country of volunteers and charities and the St. John’s ambulance is one of which we are all justifiably proud and grateful.”

Across Norfolk, other landmarks were lit up in green to honour the Day.

The war memorial in green bunting to honour St John's Day. - Credit: Fakenham Town Council



