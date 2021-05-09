Your say - What Fakenham is looking forward to most on May 17
- Credit: Aaron McMillan
Ahead of May 17 and further easing of Covid restrictions there is plenty to look forward to.
People can go into friend’s and families homes, head back to the cinema or theatre, and swap the pub garden for an inside table.
Our reporter Aaron McMillan asked people what they are most looking forward to.
Lorraine and John Grimsey, 65 from Holt said, “We cannot wait to go into a pub and to have some lunch and continue going back to normal.”
“We also cannot wait to go and see our daughter in her house, and not freezing out in the garden.”
Heather Mayes, 57 from Fakenham said, “I’m looking forward to going out for a meal and sitting indoors.
“I like to go and sit in the pub, I don’t want to sit in a tent getting wet whilst I drink my wine.”
Stephen Holmes, 63 from Norwich said, “I cannot wait to meet inside with my friends and have a meal and a drink with them.
“I have been going to pub gardens, not too much though, so to get back inside will be nice.”
“I also cannot wait to get my second jab."
Sisters Faye and Gail Healey, aged 41 and 44 from Tittleshall, said, “We are looking forward to going to places like the National Trust.
“Also, to go back inside will be nice, like on days like today, you think you can go out for a meal but the rain means you cannot.
“We also can't wait to have our family over in the house.”
Carol Stokes, 55 from Manchester, said, “I’m looking forward to going inside a pub again.
“I also cannot wait to go and sit in a cafe with my mum, and feeling like normality is coming back.”
Diane Fox, 66, from Fakenham, said, “I am looking forward to going back to the theatre. I normally go to the Corn Exchange or Cromer, I think I’ll go out every night to make up for the lost time.
“I also can’t wait to see my friends, I have been shielding with my daughter for the last year, Facebook has been a massive help for me.”