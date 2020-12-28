Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Man donates 100th pint of blood after bet in 1963

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:30 AM December 28, 2020   
A man smiling for the camera

Tim Amos from Fakenham donated his 100th pint of blood. - Credit: Susan Potter

It started as a bet between friends, but a man from Norfolk has gone on to donate his 100th pint of blood.

Tim Amos, from Fakenham, reached the milestone on December 18 at Fakenham Community Centre.

His first donation came after a bet with his friend in 1963.

While training for his career as an electrician, his friend, who was a member of the RAF at the time, bet him a pint of beer that he would not come along to donate blood.

Ladybirds was held at Fakenham's Community Centre. Picture Matthew Usher.

Blood donations are made at Fakenham's community centre - Credit: Matthew Usher

A trip to the town’s church hall was followed swiftly by a trip to the pub, and Mr Amos' journey to 100 pints started.

You may also want to watch:

Since then he has been like clockwork, donating as much blood as he can a year. This year he has made the trip to the Fakenham practice three times.

Earlier this year, he was told his blood was being used in St Thomas' Hospital in London, where prime minister Boris Johnson was taken earlier in the year to be treated for coronavirus.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk reports record number of coronavirus cases in one week
  2. 2 First patients receive Covid vaccine at GP surgery
  3. 3 Town hails council takeover of controversial car park a success
  1. 4 WATCH: Three men in their pants jump into water from quay
  2. 5 'Buzzard in the orangery': Norfolk nature takes advantage of lockdown
  3. 6 North Norfolk's coast in 2020 captured in stunning video
  4. 7 Storm Bella causes swathe of power cuts
  5. 8 Woman hosts miniature donkey parade to raise spirits in village
  6. 9 Which businesses can stay open in Tier Four?
  7. 10 'People are very happy' - New deli running off 90pc Norfolk produce

The 77-year-old said he will not stop until he is told to. 

Blood donations in Beccles are stopping due to a lack of suitable venues. Photo: Bill Smith

Tim Amos has donated all of his blood in Fakenham. - Credit: Archant © 2012

“It feels like quite an achievement, it’s not a goal but a milestone and I will carry on for as long as I can,” he said.

“I think somewhere along the line, you get taken out for a meal but I don’t do it for that.

“I do it to help people, you hear people in accidents and people giving blood to help those and especially with the world at the moment they probably need more and more.”

He said not much has changed over the years since he started his donations, apart from the masks and temperature checks during the pandemic.

Blood donations in Beccles are stopping due to a lack of suitable venues. Photo: Bill Smith

im Amos from Fakenham reached the milestone on December 18 at the Fakenham community centre - Credit: Archant © 2012

He has made all his donations in his home town of Fakenham.

While some people could think of nothing worse than volunteering to have a needle in their arm, he doesn’t mind at all.

“The needles don’t bother me, you might end up with a bruise but apart from that it doesn’t have an effect,” he said.

“You get the choice of arm but it does not matter to me.

“You give the blood, you get a cup of tea and a biscuit and job done.”

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hire company spreads Christmas joy with festive lorry display

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

All you need to know about Tier 4 rules

Ruth Lawes

person

Coronavirus

Rising Covid rates mean Norfolk 'highly likely' to go into Tier 3 or 4

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

'We've lost money every single week' - pub closes until further notice

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus